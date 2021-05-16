England's Jofra Archer ruled out of New Zealand Tests

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the two-Test series against New Zealand starting June 2. Archer, who recently marked his return to professional cricket following an elbow injury, played for Sussex in the County Championship against Hove, but felt pain in his right elbow and did not bowl on the final two days of the match.

"England and Sussex seamer Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the LV= Insurance Test Series against New Zealand starting next month," the ECB said in a statement.

"Archer, who returned to action for Sussex in the LV= Insurance County Championship against Kent this week at Hove, only bowled five overs in Kent’s second innings. He was suffering from pain in his right elbow when bowling and was unable to bowl in the final two days of the match," it read further.

"The England and Sussex medical teams will now seek guidance, and Archer will see a medical consultant later this week to determine the next course of action on the management of his elbow."

After being ruled out of England's ODI series against India in March, Archer a surgical procedure which meant he would miss the IPL 2021 for Rajasthan Royals.

The first Test between England and New Zealand start June 2 at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London, followed by the second game at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Before the Test series, New Zealand will play a four-day warm-up game against Somerset.