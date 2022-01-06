India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Johannesburg weather today: Will rain delay the result on Day 4?

Team India is chasing history in the second Test in Johannesburg. India are yet to win a Test series in South Africa and the second Test at the Wanderers is poised for an exciting finish, with South Africa ending Day 3 at 118/2 in the 240-run chase. The Indian pacers will be aiming to exploit the deteriorating pitch conditions in the opening hours of Day 4 – if the rain gods show mercy on the two teams.

The weather forecast for Day 4 doesn't look as promising as it did in the first three days and it is expected that rain will likely hamper the proceedings throughout the day.

Take a detailed look at the weather forecast in Johannesburg on Day 4:

Johannesburg weather. (Weather.com)

While the first hour of the day is likely to be played without much hindrance from the weather gods, rain is expected to hamper a large part of the remainder of the day.

This comes as a positive sign for the hosts, as they can opt for a heavy roller ahead of the day's play which would dampen a significant bit of extra bounce on the surface in the opening hour.

Earlier, India put 266 in the second innings on Day 3 to set South Africa a 240-run target to win in Johannesburg. After a brisk start, Aiden Markram fell on 31 to Shardul Thakur before Ravichandran Ashwin removed Keegan Petersen near the closing stages of the day.

While the South Africans finished Day 3 on a strong note, India will be looking to draw inspiration from their previous Test win in Johannesburg three years ago, where the Virat Kohli-led side made a comeback from a similar position.

