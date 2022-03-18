Watch: Jos Buttler hilariously reacts to Chahal's 'will open with Buttler' tweet from Rajasthan Royals' account

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League begins on March 26 when Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings meet the Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. The 15th edition of the tournament preceded a mega-auction, which saw massive changes in all squads; the season also sees an addition of two new franchises – Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.

The players have begun to arrive in India for the start of the tournament and on Friday, Rajasthan Royals' star English batter Jos Buttler – who was one of the three players retained by the franchise – also joined the squad in Mumbai.

As Buttler made his arrival, Rajasthan Royals seized the opportunity to record a hilarious reel. Earlier this week, Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal had ‘hacked’ the side's official Twitter account and made a series of tweets, that included one where he announced his intention to open the batting alongside Jos Buttler.

“10000 retweets and he will open with @josbuttler uncle,” Chahal had written on Royals' official profile.

The Royals posted a reaction from Buttler as he read the tweet. “Jos bhai is here and his reaction is GOLD!” wrote the Royals as they shared the video.

Rajasthan Royals will begin their IPL campaign on March 29 when the side faces Sunrisers Hyderabad. The side boasts of star Indian players like captain Sanju Samson, Ravichandran Ashwin, Prasidh Krishna, Devdutt Padikkal and Navdeep Saini in addition to Chahal.

Among overseas stars, New Zealand's trio of Trent Boult, James Neesham and Daryl Mitchell, as well as West Indies' swashbuckling batter Shimron Hetmyer are among the cricketers who will appear for the Royals.

Rajasthan Royals have had a couple of below-par seasons in the IPL, but the side's Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara said on Thursday that Rajasthan have given themselves a strong base to build on with a new-look and balanced squad.