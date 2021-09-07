Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Jos Buttler, Jack Leach return as England announce 16-man squad for fifth Test against India
cricket

Jos Buttler, Jack Leach return as England announce 16-man squad for fifth Test against India

Lancashire wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler returns to the squad following the birth of his daughter during the fourth Test at the Kia Oval.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 05:04 PM IST
Buttler, Leach return as England announce 16-man squad for fifth Test vs India(Action Images via Reuters)

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler and left-arm spinner Jack Leach returned to England's squad as the England and Wales Cricket Board named a 16-man squad for the fifth and final Test against India starting on September 10 at Old Trafford in Manchester. 

“England Men’s Head Coach Chris Silverwood has named a 16-player squad for the fifth LV= Insurance Test match against India starting at Emirates Old Trafford on Friday 10 September 2021,” ECB announced on Tuesday. 

Buttler had missed the fourth Test at The Oval, which India by 157 runs to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series, due to the birth of his first child. 

"Lancashire wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler returns to the squad following the birth of his daughter during the fourth Test at the Kia Oval.

“Batsman Sam Billings, who was included in the fourth Test squad, has returned to Kent,” ECB added. 

The interesting part was the addition of Leach to the squad, who hasn't played any part in the series so far. England have been quite happy with Moeen Ali and Joe Root as their spin-bowling options but it appears, after Jadeja's success at The Oval, there has been a change of stance.

RELATED STORIES

“Somerset spinner Jack Leach has been added to the squad for the final Test of the series,” ECB said. 

It will be interesting to see if Leach gets a look in the XI and whether they take the risk of playing two spinners at Old Trafford. 

England squad for the fifth Test: Joe Root (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england jos buttler
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

ICC Rankings: India's Shafali Verma retains no 1 spot in T20I batting rankings

Kohli's trumpet celebration mocking England fans sparks debate on social media

‘He changed the momentum and it shifted towards us’: Jasprit Bumrah

Virat Kohli becomes the Asian captain with most number of wins in SENA countries
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP