Jos Buttler, Jack Leach return as England announce 16-man squad for fifth Test against India

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler and left-arm spinner Jack Leach returned to England's squad as the England and Wales Cricket Board named a 16-man squad for the fifth and final Test against India starting on September 10 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

“England Men’s Head Coach Chris Silverwood has named a 16-player squad for the fifth LV= Insurance Test match against India starting at Emirates Old Trafford on Friday 10 September 2021,” ECB announced on Tuesday.

Buttler had missed the fourth Test at The Oval, which India by 157 runs to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series, due to the birth of his first child.

"Lancashire wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler returns to the squad following the birth of his daughter during the fourth Test at the Kia Oval.

“Batsman Sam Billings, who was included in the fourth Test squad, has returned to Kent,” ECB added.

The interesting part was the addition of Leach to the squad, who hasn't played any part in the series so far. England have been quite happy with Moeen Ali and Joe Root as their spin-bowling options but it appears, after Jadeja's success at The Oval, there has been a change of stance.

“Somerset spinner Jack Leach has been added to the squad for the final Test of the series,” ECB said.

It will be interesting to see if Leach gets a look in the XI and whether they take the risk of playing two spinners at Old Trafford.

England squad for the fifth Test: Joe Root (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood