Jos Buttler leads England's record-breaking carnage as India hit a new bowling low in fifth T20I

Jos Buttler and Harry Brook once again exposed India's struggling bowling attack as England tightened their grip on the T20I series with a dominant batting display. Despite already conceding the series, India failed to respond, with their bowlers proving ineffective as Buttler and Brook piled on the runs with ease in the fifth T20I. Buttler led the charge with a magnificent 131, while Brook remained unbeaten on 91 as England posted their highest-ever T20I total against India. The Indian bowlers struggled for answers throughout the innings, conceding boundaries regularly and failing to break the partnership. It was a one-sided batting masterclass from England, with Buttler and Brook completely dictating proceedings from start to finish. Their unbeaten 233-run stand is now the highest partnership for the second-wicket in men's T20I history, surpassing the previous record of 210* by Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2024. Overall, it is also the second-highest partnership for any wicket among full member teams in T20 cricket.

Highest partnerships for any wicket in men's T20Is (Full Member teams)

England's Jos Buttler (R) celebrated his 51-ball 100 with England's Harry Brook (L) during the fifth T20I. (AFP)

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236 – Hazratullah Zazai & Usman Ghani (1st wicket) vs Ireland at Dehradun in 2019

233 – Jos Buttler & Harry Brook (2nd wicket) vs India at Southampton in 2026

223 – Aaron Finch & D'Arcy Short (1st wicket) vs Zimbabwe at Harare in 2018

210* – Sanju Samson & Tilak Varma (2nd wicket) vs South Africa at Johannesburg in 2024

Highest T20I totals vs India

257/3 - England at Southampton in 2026

246/7 - England at Wankhede in 2026

245/6 - West Indies at Lauderhill in 2016

227/3 - South Africa at Indore in 2022

Buttler tore through India's bowling attack with a blistering 131 off just 64 deliveries, smashing 12 fours and eight sixes. It was the highest individual score ever recorded against India in T20 Internationals, as the England captain produced one of the finest innings of his career.

Highest individual scores against India in T20Is

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{{^usCountry}} 131 – Jos Buttler at Southampton in 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 131 – Jos Buttler at Southampton in 2026 {{/usCountry}}

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125* – Evin Lewis at Kingston in 2017

124* – Shane Watson at Sydney in 2016

113* – Glenn Maxwell at Bengaluru in 2019

110 – Jos Inglis at Vizag in 2023

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Meanwhile, Axar Patel endured the most expensive spell of his entire T20 career, conceding 63 runs without taking a wicket. Across 319 T20 bowling innings, he has never returned figures costlier than this, as England's batters dominated India's attack in Southampton.

Most expensive bowling figures for India in T20Is

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0/68 – Prasidh Krishna vs Australia at Guwahati in 2023

0/64 – Varun Chakaravarthy vs England at Wankhede in 2026

0/63 – Yuzvendra Chahal vs South Africa at Centurion in 2018

0/63 – Axar Patel vs England at Southampton in 2026