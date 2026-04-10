Josh Hazlewood back at last! RCB boosted as Rajat Patidar draws loud cheers from away fans amid rain-hit RR clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru received a major boost ahead of their big IPL clash against Rajasthan Royals, with pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood cleared to bowl and named in the playing XI. The Australian quick had been awaiting clearance from Cricket Australia, which was carefully managing his workload following hamstring and Achilles injuries. Hazlewood played a key role in RCB’s title-winning campaign last season, picking up 22 wickets in 12 matches at an impressive average of 17.54.

Josh Hazlewood was included in RCB's Playing XI for the RR clash.(ANI Pic Service)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He missed the first two games this season while waiting for the green light, but returned to the XI for the RR clash, replacing Jacob Duffy. The New Zealand pacer had impressed in his absence, taking three wickets against SRH and two against CSK. However, team balance and Hazlewood’s availability ultimately saw Duffy make way on Friday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The toss was delayed in Guwahati due to rain, but Hazlewood’s return brought cheer among RCB fans. However, the showers returned just as Rajat Patidar confirmed the Aussie pacer’s inclusion in the playing XI. Riyan Parag elects to bowl first {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The toss was delayed in Guwahati due to rain, but Hazlewood’s return brought cheer among RCB fans. However, the showers returned just as Rajat Patidar confirmed the Aussie pacer’s inclusion in the playing XI. Riyan Parag elects to bowl first {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, RR skipper Riyan Parag won the toss and elected to bowl first in Guwahati as he is aiming to make it four in four on Friday night. They also made one change to their XI with Tushar Deshpande missing out. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, RR skipper Riyan Parag won the toss and elected to bowl first in Guwahati as he is aiming to make it four in four on Friday night. They also made one change to their XI with Tushar Deshpande missing out. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We're going to be bowling. It was supposed to be a dry wicket, but it has been raining for the last couple of days and it rained a bit today as well. So there's going to be a little moisture. We're trying to extract it, but seems like a really good wicket. Feels great. I think we've been very clinical before the start of the tournament. My message to the team was that we want to be a really pure team that plays really strategic cricket, really smart cricket. So hopefully we keep on assessing and adapting as we have been in the first three games and hopefully come up with really good points. Tushar takes a rest and Brijesh comes in," Parag said at the toss. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We're going to be bowling. It was supposed to be a dry wicket, but it has been raining for the last couple of days and it rained a bit today as well. So there's going to be a little moisture. We're trying to extract it, but seems like a really good wicket. Feels great. I think we've been very clinical before the start of the tournament. My message to the team was that we want to be a really pure team that plays really strategic cricket, really smart cricket. So hopefully we keep on assessing and adapting as we have been in the first three games and hopefully come up with really good points. Tushar takes a rest and Brijesh comes in," Parag said at the toss. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read - David Warner is not so much to blame for drink-driving; freedom-controlling Pakistan can make one lose their head

Meanwhile, Patidar was welcomed with loud cheers from away fans, which made him feel at home.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“This is our first away game. (Crowd cheering RCB) Thanks to everyone. I think you are making us feel that it's already our home ground. So we all love you. Unfortunately, Duffy misses out in this game. Josh in the place of Duffy. Duffy also bowled brilliantly in the last game. But everyone knows Josh is an experienced player, specialist. But I think his presence will definitely put us in a good frame of mind, I think,” Rajat said at the toss.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON