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Josh Hazlewood back at last! RCB boosted as Rajat Patidar draws loud cheers from away fans amid rain-hit RR clash

Josh Hazlewood missed the first two games this season while waiting for the green light, but returned to the XI for the RR clash, replacing Jacob Duffy.

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 08:29 pm IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru received a major boost ahead of their big IPL clash against Rajasthan Royals, with pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood cleared to bowl and named in the playing XI. The Australian quick had been awaiting clearance from Cricket Australia, which was carefully managing his workload following hamstring and Achilles injuries. Hazlewood played a key role in RCB’s title-winning campaign last season, picking up 22 wickets in 12 matches at an impressive average of 17.54.

Josh Hazlewood was included in RCB's Playing XI for the RR clash.(ANI Pic Service)

He missed the first two games this season while waiting for the green light, but returned to the XI for the RR clash, replacing Jacob Duffy. The New Zealand pacer had impressed in his absence, taking three wickets against SRH and two against CSK. However, team balance and Hazlewood’s availability ultimately saw Duffy make way on Friday.

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Meanwhile, Patidar was welcomed with loud cheers from away fans, which made him feel at home.

“This is our first away game. (Crowd cheering RCB) Thanks to everyone. I think you are making us feel that it's already our home ground. So we all love you. Unfortunately, Duffy misses out in this game. Josh in the place of Duffy. Duffy also bowled brilliantly in the last game. But everyone knows Josh is an experienced player, specialist. But I think his presence will definitely put us in a good frame of mind, I think,” Rajat said at the toss.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
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