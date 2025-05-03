Josh Hazlewood not included in RCB XI vs CSK, also skips pre-match warm-up as fans panic over Australia star's absence

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood is not a part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) playing XI for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. However, it is not known why the speedster has not been included in the lineup. Lungi Ngidi has replaced the Australian quick. IPL 2025, RCB vs CSK: Josh Hazlewood is not a part of RCB playing XI(REUTERS)

Rajat Patidar was also not asked about Hazlewood's absence from the playing XI during the toss. The RCB captain just confirmed the change in the lineup.

According to reports, Hazlewood was also absent from the pre-match warm-ups, as he was seen chatting with CSK pacer Nathan Ellis.

However, Hazlewood's absence from the playing XI has sent the RCB supporters into a meltdown and fans are expressing their concern on X (formerly Twitter).

Hazlewood has been RCB's standout performer this season, taking 18 wickets in 10 matches. He is second in the Purple Cap list, only behind Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna.

CSK win toss and opt to bowl

CSK stand-in captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first. The visitors did not make any change to their playing while RCB just made one change as Ngidi came in the place of Hazlewood.

At the toss, Rajat Patidar said, “We would have fielded as well. But the wicket will not change that much. We will try to put a good total on the board and keep them under pressure. Everyone is in a good frame of mind and doing their roles, as a captain I am very confident in my boys.”

“Till now, many players have performed for the team, and that is a good sign. We have 4 games and we will try our best in all the games. Every game is important from now. We are not looking at qualification, and we will try our best in all four games,” he added.

RCB are currently at the third spot in the points table with 14 points from 10 matches. If the side win against CSK, they will go to the top of the standings.

On the other hand, CSK are at the bottom of the points table with just 4 points from 10 matches.