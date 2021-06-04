'Just because India is in final': Raja explains only reason why WTC final 'has become interesting'

The first-ever World Test Championship final is going to take place from June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. Number-one ranked India is going to take on number-two ranked New Zealand in the final to determine the first winner of the Test championship. Both teams have been the most consistent ones in the run-in for the WTC final. While Virat Kohli and Co. have defeated Australia and England, Kane Williamson’s men were victorious against India in the Test series in early 2020.

The interest level for the final is at an all-time high with both fans and former cricketers expecting a hard-fought battle between the two sides. However, former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja believes the interest level for the WTC final wouldn’t be of this level if India wasn’t playing in it.

"The span of two years is quite long and people might forget who played against whom. The tournament has become interesting just because India is in the final. Had it been some other team playing New Zealand, there wouldn’t have been that much interest," Raja told India News Sports.

Raja continued to say that ICC needs to find a separate window for the tournament to boost its popularity.

"I think the World Test Championship should have been conducted in a completely different window. A six-month window during which teams could have played against each other.

"Other formats should not have been conducted in this window, because if you are keen to uplift the Test cricket, this type of window has to be created," Raja said.

Raja also explained how a slight shift in foot movement can help Virat Kohli find his groove back. Kohli has not scored a century in over 1 year and 6 months. Kohli's last Test ton was against Bangladesh in November 2019 Day/Night Test match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Since then, the India captain has played 7 Tests but has not been able to notch up another hundred.

"What I have seen in his batting off late, he has been playing cross the line towards the leg side, breaking his wrist. If he maintains his position and plays straight and then plays his flicks, then it won’t be a problem anymore. However, he knows what he needs to do. So, there is nothing to worry about it," Raja said on India News Sports.

"Sometimes you think much and put yourself under pressure of not getting runs or centuries. As long as he plays the first 20-25 over straight and doesn’t break his wrist very much, he can succeed in this [WTC Final] Test match," he added.

