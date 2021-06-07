'Just bite the bullet, both of them should play': Aakash Chopra picks India's bowling attack for WTC final against NZ

Numerous former players and experts are having a go at suggesting and predicting the playing XI of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between Virat Kohli-led India and Kane Williamson's New Zealand. Even though the summit clash, slated to begin in Southampton on June 18, is still 12 days away, the anticipation and buzz around the clash are on a meteoric rise.

The latest person to comment on India's playing XI is former India batsman Aakash Chopra, who said he would like to see both R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja feature in the summit clash.

While answering a fan's question in a video posted on his YouTube channel, Chopra said: "Both of them should be played in my opinion. The opposition team is New Zealand and not an Asian team that plays spin better. Just bite the bullet is what I say, play five bowlers including Jaddu and Ashwin. Both can do well in English conditions also," stated Chopra.

Despite accepting the fact that the English condition may not be very helpful to spin bowling, the cricketer-turned-commentator reasoned for his statement.

"Yes, you definitely have in mind that spinners might not get too much help in English conditions but we have seen that batting becomes easy when it becomes a uni-dimensional attack," explained 43-year-old Chopra.

Saurashtra all-rounder Jadeja has 45 wickets in 11 matches, including a five-wicket haul. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu all-rounder Ashwin has bagged 88 matches in 19 matches with six five-fors.

The Indian team is currently under quarantine in Southampton, England. The entire contingent, including the support and coaching staff, and the women's team, checked in at the Hilton Hotel on June 3. The hotel is located on the premises of the Ageas Bowl, the venue for the grand finale.

