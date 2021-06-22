‘Just creating the doubt in his mind’: Laxman explains how Indian bowlers can get Williamson's wicket early on Day 5

The Southampton weather has finally shown some mercy on Tuesday as India and New Zealand will take the field on the fifth day of the ICC World Test Championship final. Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor will walk out to bat and resume innings on 101/2 against Virat Kohli & Co at the Rose Bowl.

Indian pacers will be desperate to dismiss this Kiwi batting pair as soon as possible. Meanwhile, former Indian batsman VVS Laxman has suggested a plan to get rid of Kane Williamson who is one of the vital cogs in the New Zealand batting line-up.

Laxman, who has observed Williamson from close quarters during IPL, opined that the Indian bowlers should make the New Zealand captain lose his patience and play a ‘false shot’.

ALSO READ | WTC Final IND vs NZ Day 5 LIVE

While previewing the fifth day’s play on Star Sports, Laxman said, “The speciality of Kane Williamson is he takes long followed steps. He lands on the crease and doesn’t chase away from the body. So, bowling in that corridor of uncertainty early on, almost forcing him to play the drive, which he doesn’t do and playing with his patience. And while doing that, probably from the ball 1, from outside the off-stump into Kane Williamson.”

“Just creating the doubt in his mind and if he loses his patience, I’m sure, he will play a false shot and that’s what Indian bowlers will be looking for.

“One greatness of Williamson is not only his technique but also the ability to focus for long periods of time,” Laxman added.

Earlier on Monday, Rain washed out Day 4 of the WTC final between India and New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Initially, the first session was delayed due to bad weather and then the entire day’s play was called off. New Zealand are at 101/2, trailing India (217 all out) by 116 runs.