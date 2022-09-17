'Just don't get it. Isn't our middle-order weak?': Latif quizzes PCB chief selector on Malik; here's how he responded

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2022, that saw the omission of a big name – Shoaib Malik. The veteran all-rounder had been touted for a return by many of the side's former cricketers due to the side's poor performances in the middle-order in the recently-concluded Asia Cup. Pakistan had reached the final of the continental tournament but only 3 players could cross double-figures in the 171-run chase, as Babar Azam's side was dismissed on 147.

Following the squad announcement, former Pakistan star Rashid Latif invited chief selector Muhammad Wasim on his official YouTube channel, and quizzed him over the reason behind not selecting Malik.

“Malik has experience, he has scored runs. His fitness is fine. So, what's your criteria of selecting someone? Do you look at experience, fitness, or age? What do you think about Malik, and what to you think about the tweet he posted a few days ago?” Latif asked Wasim.

The chief selector, in turn, replied that the preparation for the T20 World Cup has begun long ago, seemingly signifying that Malik was never in consideration for the coveted tournament.

“We look at the performance and fitness. We also take a look at the team's requirement. The conditions also matter and we discussed that at length. Shoaib Malik was there in the previous World Cup but he didn't play after that. So, our planning for Australia had begun from that time only,” said Wasim.

Latif, however, further pressed Wasim on the lack of an experienced player in the middle-order. “But it isn't like you only had to hit fours and sixes. You need an experienced player as well. We missed a player who can build a game in the Asia Cup as well. I just don't get that, (Mohammad) Hafeez had retired and Malik isn't there.. wasn't our middle-order weak?” asked the former Pakistan captain.

Wasim then reiterated that the selection was made considering the best combination for Pakistan, adding that it would be a little harsh to assume that the current middle-order hasn't won matches for the side. “When you make a team, you have to take these decisions. We have selected the best combination. To say that middle-order hasn't really performed would be harsh, because the middle-order batters have won matches for Pakistan,” said Wasim.

