Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Just how Bumrah stitched that over together': Zaheer Khan, Karthik share advice for India pacer ahead of 3rd SL T20I
cricket

'Just how Bumrah stitched that over together': Zaheer Khan, Karthik share advice for India pacer ahead of 3rd SL T20I

Ahead of the 3rd and final India vs Sri Lanka T20I, Zaheer Khan and Dinesh Karthik shared a piece of advice for the in-form Indian pacer.
'Just how Bumrah stitched that over together': Zaheer Khan, Dinesh Karthik share advice for India pacer Harshal Patel ahead of 3rd SL T20I(AP)
Published on Feb 27, 2022 04:37 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan and wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik have shared a piece of advice each for in-form bowler Harshal Patel following the hosts taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. 

The right-arm medium pacer has been heavily impressive since making his international debut against New Zealand late last year. His variations have left the batters puzzled more often than not and that is the reason he has been able to bag 10 wickets in his first seven matches.

ALSO READ| 'Be careful to shake hands. Every move, a master stroke': Kaif all praise for India skipper Rohit Sharma's 'Midas Touch'

While he has been economical on most occasions, the story in the second T20I at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala turned out to be the exact opposite. In 4 overs, Patel leaked 52 runs for a solitary wicket.

Zaheer and Karthik, while speaking to Cricbuzz after the match, shared their views.

RELATED STORIES

“When you are bowling those kinds of slower-ones they have to be spot on and the dip also has to be there. Dharamshala is a high-altitude ground as well so the ball also travels differently. Like you are seeing with sixes traveling the distance - it's the same while bowling as well. Whether it's a yorker or a slower one, you might need that little bit of adjustment which Harshal needs to do. I don't see it as an issue in terms of execution of things or how he's approaching his bowling. It's more of a fine-tuning with regard to the conditions. Maybe add that altitude aspect and see how you can do things differently,” said Zaheer.

Karthik adding further said:

"At this point, his stock and strongest delivery are the slower ones which people find hard to pick. So it's good that he's playing these kinds of games right now. The games he's played recently has allowed him to get away with the slower-ones. When he'll play more on these kinds of wickets he'll realise that - just how Bumrah stitched that over together, he bowled a slower one, then a couple of yorkers, then another slower-one then another couple of yorkers. So he might have to turnaround his strategy a little bit."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
harshal patel zaheer khan dinesh karthik
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP