Kagiso Rabada completes 'substance abuse treatment program', available for Gujarat Titans' IPL 2025 clash vs MI

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada is available for Gujarat Titans for the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 after having completed his 'substance abuse treatment program'. Last week, the Proteas speedster revealed that he tested positive for a recreational drug, and hence, he returned to South Africa midway through the IPL 2025 season. Due to this, Rabada was handed a provisional suspension. IPL 2025, MI vs GT: Kagiso Rabada is available for Gujarat Titans(AP)

According to a statement released by the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS), Rabada has successfully completed his treatment program and is now eligible to resume playing cricket.

The statement states that Rabada was tested after the SA20 match between MI Cape Town and Durban Super Giants on January 21. He then tested positive for "Substance of Abuse" and was notified about the results on April 1. Following this, a provisional suspension was imposed on the pacer.

"Mr. Rabada tested positive for a Substance of Abuse and was subsequently notified of the allegation of his doping offence on 1 April 2025. A provisional suspension was imposed and Mr. Rabada returned immediately to South Africa from India," the release states, as per Cricbuzz.

“If the athlete can establish that any ingestion or use occurred out-of-competition and was unrelated to sport performance, then the period of ineligibility shall be three (3) months. This may be reduced to one (1) month if the athlete satisfactorily completes a substance abuse treatment program approved by SAIDS,” the statement states further.

Rabada was offered a chance to complete his substance abuse treatment program. According to the official release, the South Africa quick completed two sessions of his treatment program and hence his provisional suspension came to an end.

The speedster also served a one-month period of ineligibility so he could resume sports participation.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans' Director of Cricket, Vikram Solanki also confirmed that Rabada is available for selection against Mumbai Indians. “As far as tomorrow's match is concerned, he is available.”

What did Rabada say about his provisional suspension?

Last week, Kagiso Rabada had released a statement, confirming testing positive for a recreational drug. He also asked for forgiveness from his fans.

“I am deeply sorry to all those that I have let down. I will never take the privilege of playing cricket for granted. This privilege is much larger than me. It goes beyond my personal aspirations," Rabada said in an official statement.

Rabada has played two matches for Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025, taking two wickets.

Gujarat Titans bought Rabada for INR 10.75 in the mega auction held in Saudi Arabia in November 2024.

Gujarat Titans are currently at the fourth spot in the points table. They will next square off against the third-placed Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, May 6 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.