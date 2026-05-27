Put into bat, RCB had started strongly. Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal had taken them to 76/1 in the powerplay. Then GT fought back hard. Rashid Khan bowled tight, Jason Holder struck twice in three deliveries to remove both Kohli (43) and Padikkal (30), and Kulwant Khejroliya was keeping things in check. RCB were 134/3 and the innings, without quite dying, had stalled. Rajat Patidar was at the crease, searching for a way to shift gears, when Prasidh Krishna came into bowl the 14th over.

Kagiso Rabada dropped a valuable catch of Rajat Patidar.(PTI)

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What followed in that over changed everything. A leading edge from Patidar first fell between the converging wicketkeeper and deep third - a reprieve. Then Patidar pulled Krishna straight to Kagiso Rabada at deep square leg.

Rabada put it down.

What Happened Next

RCB were 135/3 at that stage, Patidar on 16 off 12. The next over, Khejroliya leaked 28 runs in a chaos of misfields, two no-balls and a wide. The floodgates were open. Patidar and Krunal Pandya put on 95 together, Krunal contributing 43 before Rabada eventually broke the stand. By then, it did not matter. Patidar finished unbeaten on 93 off 33 - nine sixes, five fours - the fastest innings of 90 or more in IPL history. RCB plundered 114 runs in the last six overs and posted 254/5, the highest total ever in an IPL playoff.

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{{^usCountry}} GT's chase lasted the formality. Sai Sudharsan's bat slipped from his hands onto the stumps for 14. Shubman Gill was cleaned up by Bhuvneshwar Kumar for 2. Jos Buttler went for 29, Nishant Sindhu and Jason Holder fell in the same Rasikh Salam over. At 51/5, the game was over as a contest. Only Rahul Tewatia, with 68 off 43 in a futile rearguard, showed any resistance. GT were bowled out for 162. RCB won by 92 runs. The Price of One Fumble {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} GT's chase lasted the formality. Sai Sudharsan's bat slipped from his hands onto the stumps for 14. Shubman Gill was cleaned up by Bhuvneshwar Kumar for 2. Jos Buttler went for 29, Nishant Sindhu and Jason Holder fell in the same Rasikh Salam over. At 51/5, the game was over as a contest. Only Rahul Tewatia, with 68 off 43 in a futile rearguard, showed any resistance. GT were bowled out for 162. RCB won by 92 runs. The Price of One Fumble {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The WPA Impact Index scores every delivery in a match. On the drop ball itself, Rabada is assigned a direct fielding penalty of 8.47 impact points - the system's immediate cost for a grassed chance, calibrated to the match situation and Patidar's threat level at that moment. At ₹0.02 crore per impact point, the match conversion rate derived from GT's squad deployment, that single fumble at deep square leg cost ₹16.94 lakh the instant it hit the ground. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The WPA Impact Index scores every delivery in a match. On the drop ball itself, Rabada is assigned a direct fielding penalty of 8.47 impact points - the system's immediate cost for a grassed chance, calibrated to the match situation and Patidar's threat level at that moment. At ₹0.02 crore per impact point, the match conversion rate derived from GT's squad deployment, that single fumble at deep square leg cost ₹16.94 lakh the instant it hit the ground. {{/usCountry}}

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That is the smaller number.

The larger cost is what Rajat Patidar did in the deliveries that followed. Every ball he faced after the reprieve carries its own impact score, all of it damage absorbed by GT's bowling attack, all of it existing only because the catch was not taken. Those subsequent deliveries produced 131.88 impact points of batting damage, translating into ₹263.77 lakh in cascading costs. The direct penalty and a dropped catch cost the Gujarat Titans ₹2.81 crore in total match impact.

Rabada's match cost - his per-game share of a ₹10.75 crore season contract - was ₹67.19 lakh. The drop cost GT more than four times that figure.

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Also Read: Rajat Patidar reveals what triggered the beast inside him after ambling to 14 off 10 at one stage against GT

One Catch. One Final.

Had Rabada held on, Patidar walks off at 21, the partnership with Krunal never ignites, and 254 becomes something far more chaseable. GT bat under entirely different pressure.

Instead, a pull shot that went straight to a fielder became the turning point of Qualifier 1. Kagiso Rabada did not just drop Rajat Patidar at deep square leg. He dropped the Gujarat Titans out of the match.

Methodology Note

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Impact values are from the WPA Impact Index, a ball-by-ball framework scoring each delivery across batting, bowling, and fielding based on win probability swing and match context designed by the author. The monetary conversion of ₹0.02 crore per impact point is derived from GT's match-specific cost deployment. Post-drop damage is the cumulative batting impact Patidar generated from the delivery immediately after the drop until the end of his innings.

All figures are model outputs from IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 data (RCB vs GT, Dharamsala, May 26, 2026). The WPA Impact Index is independent and unaffiliated with the BCCI, IPL, or either franchise. Monetary values are modelled equivalents, not actual financial transactions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Probuddha Bhattacharjee ...Read More Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis. Read Less

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