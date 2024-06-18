Kane Williamson addresses retirement talk minutes after Trent Boult confirms ‘last day’ for New Zealand

Minutes after Trent Boult confirmed that he has played his last World Cup game for New Zealand, captain Kane Williamson addressed the retirement question after the side's last T20 World Cup game on Monday. New Zealand beat Papua New Guinea by seven wickets in a lopsided contest at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba but that didn't change the Kiwis' fate in this World Cup. Kane Williamson

The defeats to Afghanistan and West Indies were so heavy that New Zealand failed to advance beyond the group stage for the first time in the tournament's history. It will also be the first time in seven World Cups (ODIs and T20Is) that New Zealand won't feature in the semi-finals.

Naturally, there were bound to be reputations. Boult said he had played his "last day" of international cricket after the PNG match. His 13-year stint in international cricket appeared to have ended in the downbeat setting of a 'dead' T20 World Cup game.

"It feels a little bit weird, a few emotions obviously the last couple of days," said Boult.

Pressed on whether the game represented his final New Zealand appearance, Boult added an element of doubt: "I haven't thought much further than this, I'm in no position to comment right now. I enjoyed being out there one last time."

Boult took two wickets for 14 runs as PNG were skittled out for 78 in an innings where fellow quick Lockie Ferguson finished with a remarkable 3-0 from his maximum four overs but

"Gutted to not go any further, but I'm very proud of what I've done with the Black Caps and sad it's my last day with New Zealand," said Boult.

Kane Williamson uncertain about T20I future

A few minutes later, in the post-match press conference, Williamson was asked whether he has played his last T20I for New Zealand. The right-hander said he is yet to take a call.

"I don't know. There's a bit of time between now and then, so it's regrouping as a side. And yeah, we've sort of got Red Ball cricket over the next year basically. So yeah, it's back into some other international formats, and yeah, see where things land," he said.

The 34-year-old has been infrequently selected for international duty since being released from his New Zealand central contract in August 2022, allowing him to play in more domestic T20 leagues abroad.

The swing bowler did feature in New Zealand's 50-over World Cup campaign last year, where they reached the semi-finals only to suffer a 70-run defeat by tournament hosts India at a packed Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

‘Trent Boult a great servant for New Zealand’

Boult's tally of 317 wickets in 78 Tests, is the fourth highest by any New Zealand bowler. Longstanding new-ball colleague Tim Southee (380 Test wickets) is second, behind Richard Hadlee (431 wickets).

Boult's last Test was against England at Headingley nearly two years ago, with the World Cup semi-final the most recent of 114 one-day internationals that yielded 211 wickets in total.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson paid tribute to Boult by saying he had been a "great servant of the game" who was "consistent in all formats".

The star batsman added: "It'll be sad to see him go, it's been quite special being with him throughout his career.

"He's got such an attitude for getting better. He trains very hard, he's as fit as he's ever been. He knows how he wants to operate in all formats. He sticks his chest out and performs well for his country."

"He's made a fantastic contribution to our game and he's created a space for new players to come in and meet the standard that he's set."