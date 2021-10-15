Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Kane Williamson to manage 'frustrating' elbow issue through T20 World Cup
cricket

Kane Williamson to manage 'frustrating' elbow issue through T20 World Cup

Williamson missed Hyderabad Sunrisers' last match against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League last week after a hamstring strain but has been bothered by an elbow tendon injury through the year.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. (Getty)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 10:56 AM IST
Reuters | , Melbourne

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said his hamstring is fine but a "frustrating" elbow issue will need to be managed through the Twenty20 World Cup.

Williamson missed Hyderabad Sunrisers' last match against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League last week after a hamstring strain but has been bothered by an elbow tendon injury through the year.

"The hamstring is minor, it's progressing nicely, so not too many concerns and we've still got plenty of time," Williamson told reporters from New Zealand's base in Dubai.

"So hopefully in the next sort of few days or so, I'm taking basically full part in the training. So, it's all good."

Williamson will lead New Zealand's bid for a first Twenty20 World Cup title when they begin their campaign against Pakistan on Oct. 26.

Williamson took time off after New Zealand won the inaugural World Test Championship and said that while the elbow had yet to fully recover it was unlikely to stop him from playing a full part in the T20 tournament in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

"It's been frustrating, certainly when it was at its worst," he said.

"Just the harder you grip and the further you extend, it seems to be quite disruptive.

"There's been a lot of improvement over the last three months, which is good. It's really been a focus and I'm now at a stage where I'm largely able to get through with some comfort.

"There is some load management going on and things just to keep helping it, but I certainly have the intention of taking a full part."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Topics
kane williamson new zealand sunrisers hyderabad youngster abdul samad
