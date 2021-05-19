Home / Cricket / Kanpur admin orders probe as cricketer Yadav takes Covid jab at 'guest house'
Kanpur admin orders probe as cricketer Yadav takes Covid jab at 'guest house'

The district administration here ordered a probe into the allegation that cricketer Kuldeep Yadav was administered coronavirus vaccine at a place other than the hospital where he had booked a slot.
PTI |
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 07:25 PM IST
Kuldeep Yadav getting vaccinated.(Twitter/KuldeepYadav)

According to reports, Yadav was given a vaccine shot in the lawn of the Kanpur Nagar Nigam guest house, instead of Jageshwar Hospital in Govind Nagar for which he had taken an appointment, a senior official on condition of anonymity said.

Kanpur District Magistrate Alok Tiwari said ADM Atul Kumar has been asked to enquire the matter properly and submit the report at the earliest.

Kuldeep Yadav who got his first shot of Covid vaccine on Saturday had shared a photo on social media and urged people to get themselves vaccinated. PTI COR SAB RDK RDK

Topics
covid-19 kuldeep yadav covid-19 vaccine
