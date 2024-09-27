Kanpur groundstaff member leaves cover-removing duties to touch Virat Kohli's feet, India star reserves special gesture

Team India's star batter, Virat Kohli, commands unparalleled respect worldwide from fans wherever he travels. As one of the most followed athletes globally and the most followed public figure in India, Kohli's influence stretches far beyond the boundary ropes. This admiration was evident yet again ahead of India's first Test against Bangladesh, where fans and even stadium staff expressed their reverence for the cricket icon. A member of the ground staff touched Virat Kohli's feet in Kanpur(X)

On the morning of the first day's play, the weather seemed to play spoilsport, with overnight rain delaying the start of the match. As the umpires inspected the field and the delay continued, players from both sides eventually stepped out for their warm-ups. Kohli, ever the professional, took to the field with a bat in his hand.

As he walked out, a touching moment unfolded when a member of the groundstaff, initially busy with removing the covers, momentarily left his duties to approach Kohli. In a heartwarming gesture, the staff member bent down and touched Kohli's feet, a sign of deep respect in Indian culture.

Kohli, visibly moved by the moment, immediately attempted to pull the man up, then put his own hand on his chest, a gesture that symbolises respect and gratitude. Another member of the groundstaff eventually led the man away.

Watch:

During his arrival at the Kanpur airport, Kohli was mobbed by several fans and even the hotel authorities couldn't resist taking a glimpse of the iconic Indian batter. One of the members of the hotel authority attempted to shake Kohli's hand; however, the Indian batter had a bouquet in one hand and a bag in other, and was forced to turn down the request.

Virat Kohli's much-anticipated return to Test cricket in the first match against Bangladesh in Chennai, following nearly a year-long absence, wasn't as expected. Having missed India's previous home Test series against England due to personal reasons, there was particular attention on how Kohli performs; however, the star batter struggled to find form, managing only 6 and 17 in his two innings.

His long-standing vulnerability to deliveries outside the off-stump resurfaced, and his challenges against spin further hampered his performance at the crease. The senior India batter will now look to make amends in the second and final Test of the series in Kanpur.