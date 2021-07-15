Kapil Dev dons batting gloves, picks up cricket bat after ages in India's fight against Covid-19, wins hearts: Watch

The legendary Kapil Dev wore batting gloves and picked up a cricket bat after ages as the country's first World Cup winning captain joined India's fight against Covid-19. Featuring in an advertisement produced by Nissan India, Kapil emphasized on the need to wash hands as the country looks to bring an end to the dreaded virus.

"Get the confidence to smash Corona out of the country. Legendary cricketer @therealkapildev shares his strategy to deal with the most dangerous bouncer India has ever seen," the leading automobile brand tweeted.

In the ad, Kapil stressed on the importance of gloves while batting and keeping wicket. Similarly, the former India captain underlined how the importance of washing hands must not be forgotten as India continues to battle Covid-19.

"A fast ball can injure you. That is why we say, 'stay protected'. While batting or keeping, we always wear gloves. Here's one way to protect yourself from the Coronavirus. Please wash your hands with soap or sanitize them often to keep yourself safe. Because this dangerous Corona ball can come your way, any time," Kapil said in the video, which said Support Team India, followed by the hashtag #IndiavsCorona.

In another video posted, Kapil featured with a Corona-shaped ball. "The pandemic is the toughest match India has ever faced. To help us prepare better and be match-ready for this challenge, Nissan India has brought in our legendary Indian captain, @therealkapildev. Here's what our champion has to say about getting ready," it tweeted.

"I've played many do-or-die matches in my career. Won some. Lost some. But, this one is the most dangerous of all, the match against Coronavirus. We thought we were winning the first innings against Coronavirus, but it came back with a vengeance in the second innings, said Kapil.

"No matter how dangerous the opposition is, we've got to be prepared and safe to win the match. Get ready to defeat Corona."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON