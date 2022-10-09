'Don't play in IPL if you...': Kapil Dev gives blunt advice to players ahead of T20 World Cup

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev has advised players to avoid featuring in the Indian Premier League (IPL) if the cash-rich tournament is impacting their overall mental and physical health. One of the finest all-rounders in the history of the game, former Indian skipper Kapil never shies away from speaking his mind.

Sharing his views on how demanding competitive cricket has become in the modern era, the legendary all-rounder opined that players should focus on playing the sport with passion. Addressing an audience during a felicitation ceremony at Taj Palace, the 1983 World Cup-winning captain observed that players can never feel under the pump if they are enjoying the game.

"I hear a lot of times on TV that there's a lot of pressure on players to play in the IPL. Then I only say one thing, don't play. If a player has passion, there will be no pressure. I can't understand these American terms, like depression. I'm a farmer and we play because we enjoy the game, and there can't be any pressure while enjoying the game," Kapil said.

Regarded as domestic cricket's biggest extravaganza, the IPL has been a launchpad for emerging talents since its inception in 2008. From pace ace Jasprit Bumrah to all-rounder Hardik Pandya, some of the finest players have become household names following their blockbuster success in the IPL.

Kapil's remarks have come at a time when a host of international players have admitted that playing all formats is becoming unsustainable for them amid these testing times. Earlier, the celebrated cricketer had delivered his verdict about the 'Spirit of Cricket' debate after Deepti Sharma's run-out Charlotte Dean sparked a massive controversy in English media. "In a situation like this, I feel instead of intense debates every time - there should be a simple rule. Deprive the batsmen of their run. It should be deemed a short run. It's a better solution in my mind," Kapil had said.

