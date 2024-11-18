Menu Explore
Kapil Dev's ramrod-straight take on India's Champions Trophy stance: 'It's government's responsibility, our opinions…'

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 18, 2024 08:14 AM IST

1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has given his no-nonsense take on the uncertainty over the ICC Champions Trophy venue, which is scheduled to be held next February. The BCCI has officially told the International Cricket Council (ICC) that it will not send Team India to Pakistan for the mega tournament amidst the political tensions between the two nations. The PCB has already started preparing to host the Champions Trophy as they have started renovating stadiums, but the BCCI wants the ICC to adopt the hybrid model for the tournament.

Kapil Dev shared his thoughts on the venues for the ICC Champions Trophy.(ANI)
The same situation happened last year when India refused to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup as the ACC had to adopt the hybrid model, with the majority of matches being played in Sri Lanka, including the final.

Former India captain and legendary all-rounder Kapil emphasised the role of the government in such decisions.

"It's the government's responsibility. People like us should not give opinions, our opinions don't matter. Kapil Dev can't be bigger than anyone else," said Kapil Dev.

PCB has already submitted a draft schedule for the mega ICC event, which is scheduled to begin on February 19 and conclude on March 9. Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi have been earmarked as the venues.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan cricket fraternity has reacted strongly to India's decision and said that if the ICC decides to adopt the hybrid model or shift the tournament out of their country then Mohammad Rizwan and Co should not participate in the tournament.

ICC begins Trophy Tour for Champions Trophy in Pakistan, POK cities dropped

Earlier, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday announced a global Trophy Tour ahead of the Men's Champions Trophy 2025, which is set to be hosted by Pakistan.

The announcement came after the ICC cancelled the trophy tour in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir cities

Notably, the BCCI has strongly objected to the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) plan to hold the Champions Trophy tour in disputed areas of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), specifically Skardu, Hunza, and Muzaffarabad.

Following the Trophy Tour in Pakistan, it will tour Afghanistan (November 26-28), followed by Bangladesh (December 10-13), South Africa (December 15-22), Australia (December 25-January 5), New Zealand (January 6-11), England (January 12-14) and India (January 15-26).

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings.
