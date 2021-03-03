Home / Cricket / Kapil Dev receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Kapil Dev receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Former Indian captain Kapil Dev getting first dose of Covid-19 vaccine(ANI / Twitter)

World Cup-winning captain and former India all-rounder Kapil Dev on Wednesday received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Kapil, 62, took the vaccine at the Fortis Hospital Heart Institute under the supervision of his cardiologist Dr Atul Mathur, Director of Cardiology.

Last year, the legendary cricketer was admitted to the hospital on October 23 after he complained of chest pain. He then underwent an angioplasty and was discharged two days later. Kapil continues to have his blood-thinning medication.

Kapil played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs for India. In the longest format of the game, the all-rounder amassed 5,248 runs and picked 434 wickets. Under his leadership, India won the 1983 World Cup after defeating West Indies in the final.

Madan Lal, who was an integral part of the World Cup-winning Indian team in 1983, received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

On the same day, current Team India head coach Ravi Shastri also took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Shastri, 58, got the vaccine at the Apollo Hospital in Ahmedabad.

The second phase of Covid-19 vaccination -- for those above 60 years of age, and people between 45 and 59 years of age with specific comorbidities -- began on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other political leaders, got vaccinated on the first day.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
