Karun Nair shines in Canara Bank’s win over RBI

India's second Test triple centurion Karun Nair starred in Canara Bank's emphatic 62-run win over Reserve Bank of India in the 17th DY Patil T20 Cup at the DY Patil University Ground in Talegaon on Saturday.

After being asked to bat Canara Bank posted an impressive 184 for four in their 20 overs and in response RBI were bowled out for 122 in 18.5 overs. Nair remained unbeaten on 95 off 60 balls with seven boundaries and four sixes.

Brief Scores

Group B: Canara Bank 184/4 in 20 overs (Karun Nair 95 n.o., KV Siddarth 48) bt RBI 122 in 18.5 overs (Sumit Ghadigaonkar 37).

DY Patil Group 223/2 in 20 overs (Hardik Tamore 115, Yash Dhul 57) bt BPCL 74/7 in 20 overs (Akhil Herwadkar 32, Manish Pandey 60).

Mumbai Customs 180/9 in 20 overs (Atharva Taide 63, Sachin Yadav 59; Siddharth Raut 3/30) lost to Tata Sports Club 185/5 in 18.5 overs (Aakarshit Gomel 45, Shardul Thakur 45, Anand Bais 31).

Central Railways 140 in 18.3 overs (Gandhar Bhatawdeker 53; Mohd Arshad Khan 4/18) lost to Reliance1 143/7 in 19 overs (M Krishna 32, Hrithik Shokeen 46, Vishnu Vinod 31).

Kenkre FC held goalless by Rajasthan United

In a battle to escape relegation, Kenkre FC wasted golden chances to settle for a goalless draw with Rajasthan United FC in an I-League match at the Cooperage on Saturday.

Real Kashmir recorded yet another comeback victory on home soil, beating Mohammedan Sporting 3-2 at the TRC Stadium, Srinagar, on Saturday.

The visitors took the lead twice through Mirlan Murzaev (14th) and Christy Davis (33rd), but the goals were cancelled out by Samuel Kynshi's double strike in the 27th and 48th minutes.

The Real Kashmir midfielder then turned provider for substitute Ernest Boateng who scored the late winner for the Snow Leopards in the 86th minute.

Insurance Shield T20 Cricket Tournament: Spinner Nirankar Sharma claims six-wicket haul

Leg spinner Nirankar Sharma’s impressive spell of six wickets for 17 runs was the highlight of Aruprit Tigers’ comfortable 4-wicket victory over Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in a second round Group-B Plate Division match of the 11th Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket Tournament played at the Western Railway ground, Cross Maidan on Saturday.

In a Group-C match, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) defeated Abhyudaya Bank by 4 wickets. Abhyudaya Bank batting first made 124 for 8 wickets in 20 overs. In reply, BMC looked in control and scored 125 for 6 wickets in 18.5 overs to secure their win.

Brief scores: Reserve Bank of India 110 all out in 19.5 overs (Vishwas Krishna 31; Nirankar Sharma 6 for 17) lost to Aruprit Tigers 112/6 in 16.3 overs (Ajaey Singh 34, Tushar Chate 34*; Shivaji Rokde 3 for 18).

Abhyudaya Bank 124/8 in 20 overs (Atul Rane 44; Santosh Gajre 3 for 28) lost to BMC 125/6 in 18.5 overs (Sandesh Paralkar 42).

Times of India SC 143/6 in 20 overs (Paritosh Mohite 61; Akshay Sawant 3 for 23) beat Air India SC 131/6 in 20 overs (Ruchit Jani 42, Akshay Sawant 32).

MbPT SC 70 all out in 19.1 overs lost to BARC SC 71/3 in 9 overs (Ravindra Koli 43; Bhausaheb Mechkar 3 for 25).

Matunga Gymkhana 6-Red Open Snooker Tournament: Jadhav rallies to down Nadella 3-1

Sunil Jadhav lost a close first frame, but staged a fine fightback to overcome Shailesh Nadella 3-1 (23-35, 31-21, 32-18, and 33-22) in a best-of-5-frame first round match of the Matunga Gymkhana organised 6-Red Open Snooker Tournament on Saturday. In a second round encounter, Uves Khakhu maintained his winning streak to beat Vishal Devatwal 3-2 (23-30, 33-16, 25-34, 39-27 and 41-3).

Results - Round-1: Pratik Thakkar bt Bapu Gaikwad 3-1 (2-41, 58-36, 55-21, 44-24); Sunil Jadhav bt Shailesh Nadella 3-1 (23-35, 31-21, 32-18, 33-22); Shubham Wani bt Rutuz Shah 3-0 (34-17, 44-26, 33-12); Manoj Nandwani bt Manjit Singh 3-1 (35-18, 27-44, 31-0, 42-22); Aditya Bedre bt Tekhum Aalim 3-0 (43-34, 35-10, 28-25; Dayanand Shinde bt Bhushan Ruke 3-2 (42-6, 28-32, 33-23, 22-38, 39-23); Kersie Aga bt Mitesh Thakkar 3-1 (46-0, 35-1, 26-40, 41-6).

Round-2: Uves Khakhu bt Vishal Devatwal 3-2 (23-30, 33-16, 25-34, 39-27, 41-3).