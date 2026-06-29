'Keeping Vaibhav Sooryavanshi out the right call': Ambati Rayudu tells boy wonder to sit back and learn

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu reckons that the team management, headed by coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Shreyas Iyer, did the right thing by not drafting Vaibhav Sooryavanshi directly into the playing XI for the two-match series against Ireland. The world expected the 15-year-old to become the youngest-ever debutant for India, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's 36-year-old record in men's cricket. However, the think tank opted to stick with incumbents Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, who helped India win the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in action. (HT_PRINT)

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The right-handed Samson, who was the Player of the Tournament in the World Cup, registered poor scores in the two matches against Ireland (5 and 0), and was one of the main reasons behind India's shock series defeat. Abhishek, meanwhile, returned with a 49-run knock in the series opener but was dismissed for a duck in the next game. The clamour to have Sooryavanshi in the lineup is growing with every passing game after he followed his 776-run IPL 2026 campaign with the fastest List A fifty. However, Rayudu feels benching either Samson or Abhishek would have been unfair.

Also Read: What just happened in Ireland? Fatigue, old frailties and a new captain contributed to India’s shambolic show

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{{^usCountry}} “I think the management did the right thing. It's a good learning curve for Sooryavanshi. To be in the dressing room and to know the nitty-gritty of what is required. There will be a lot of learning he will take away from these games, and eventually, whenever he plays for the team, he will be much better prepared,” said Rayudu while answering an HT Digital query during a select media interaction organised by the Sony Sports Network. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I think the management did the right thing. It's a good learning curve for Sooryavanshi. To be in the dressing room and to know the nitty-gritty of what is required. There will be a lot of learning he will take away from these games, and eventually, whenever he plays for the team, he will be much better prepared,” said Rayudu while answering an HT Digital query during a select media interaction organised by the Sony Sports Network. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The incumbents, Sanju and Abhishek, deserved a go because they have done well and have won the World Cup. Hence, they should be persisted with. Whenever the opportunity arises, Sooryavanshi would be better prepared,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The incumbents, Sanju and Abhishek, deserved a go because they have done well and have won the World Cup. Hence, they should be persisted with. Whenever the opportunity arises, Sooryavanshi would be better prepared,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rayudu added that the best way forward for Sooryavanshi, if not picked, is to bide his time, watch the action from the dugout and soak in the experience. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rayudu added that the best way forward for Sooryavanshi, if not picked, is to bide his time, watch the action from the dugout and soak in the experience. {{/usCountry}}

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“At the moment, I wouldn't like to tweak anything much in his batting. You wouldn't want him to second-guess his thoughts. Learning will happen, but he should be natural and look to play his natural game,” said the former India batter.

Clarity for Rohit Sharma

The former India batter, who was infamously dropped from the 2019 World Cup squad, also sympathised Rohit Sharma's situation, saying the India captain remains a key part of the team's World Cup plans. Rayudu pointed out that while the team management may not be revealing its plans publicly, Rohit would already have been informed of them.

The past few weeks have seen plenty of debate over Rohit's path to the 2027 World Cup. The experienced batter failed to convert his starts in the first two ODIs against Afghanistan but bounced back with a solid 79-run knock in the last game at Chennai. The upcoming three ODIs against England could prove crucial for Rohit in particular.

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“Clarity is very important for him. I am sure they would have given Rohit clarity. Maybe, they just aren't giving it to us. I just think his experience is invaluable. He is a leader. His value is not just on the ground, but also in the dressing room. I am sure he is in the plans for the World Cup. When you play for so many years, your hunger might not be what it used to be. But when a big tournament comes up, I am sure he will step up. Physically, he is there, and it is just about him switching on mentally,” said Rayudu.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored a century in the third ODI against Afghanistan, was recently dropped from the next assignment against England in the UK. However, Rayudu believes that the left-hander should be a part of the World Cup squad.

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“For me, both Rohit and Yashasvi have a place in the ODI team. Rohit definitely should be in the plans. He is a fantastic leader. When it comes to Jaiswal, he deserves the opportunity. He will get his due. He should be prepared to really contribute well to the team in the World Cup. He should be a part of the team going forward,” he added.

Watch India Tour of England 2026 - England vs. India - 1st T20I on July 1, 2026, from 10:00 PM IST live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD and Sony MAX.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vishesh Roy ...Read More Vishesh Roy is a sports journalist with a strong focus on cricket. He began his career at Asian News International (ANI), where he covered a range of high-profile events, including the India Open, Legends Cricket League, the England–India Test series in Ahmedabad in 2021, and the inauguration of the Narendra Modi Stadium. During his tenure at ANI, he also reported extensively on domestic cricket, covering several Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy matches across the country. While cricket remains his primary beat, Vishesh has also reported on tennis, football and WWE. After a stint of over three years at ANI, Vishesh moved to NDTV, where he gained hands-on experience in digital-first journalism, with a particular emphasis on live blogs and real-time news reporting. He joined Hindustan Times in October 2024 and quickly established himself with a series of exclusive interviews and source-driven stories. Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Hindustan Times was the first to report that the two-day event would be held in Saudi Arabia. In the early months of his tenure, Vishesh secured interviews with leading cricketers, including Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rashid Latif. He has also closely tracked the rise of emerging talents such as Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya by speaking to their current and childhood coaches. His background in on-field reporting has helped Hindustan Times Digital break exclusive stories on major developments, including Virat Kohli’s return to the Ranji and Vijay Hazare Trophy, IPL scheduling, and the T20 World Cup controversy involving Bangladesh and Pakistan. Read Less

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