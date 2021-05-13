Home / Cricket / Kent Cricket sign Qais Ahmad for T20 Blast and two County Championship games
cricket

Kent Cricket sign Qais Ahmad for T20 Blast and two County Championship games

Kent Cricket has announced the signing of Afghanistan spinner Qais Ahmad for the entire T20 Blast and two County Championship matches.
ANI | , London
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 01:36 PM IST
File Image of Qais Ahmad.(Twitter)

Kent Cricket has announced the signing of Afghanistan spinner Qais Ahmad for the entire T20 Blast and two County Championship matches.

Ahmad has established himself as an international standard T20 leg-spinner, having already featured in the Afghanistan Premier League (APL), Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Pakistan Super League (PSL), Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) and the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

The 20-year-old has a T20 career bowling average of just 21.28, an economy rate of 7.5 and has taken 77 wickets in 67 matches in the format. Ahmad also has a T20 batting strike rate of 126.46 and has an unbeaten T20 half-century to his name.

"I'm excited to play in the Vitality Blast and I'm really looking forward to being a Kent Spitfire," said Ahmed in an official statement.

"Having played alongside Daniel Bell-Drummond at Colombo Kings, I have heard good things about Kent and I will give it my all," he added.

Ahmad made his Test debut against Bangladesh in 2019, becoming the 16th man to play Test cricket for Afghanistan. He finished the match with figures of 1/28 from nine overs and has taken 68 wickets in 12 first-class matches so far in his career at 20.51.

Kent's Director of Cricket, Paul Downton, said: "We're delighted to welcome a leg-spinner of Qais Ahmad's class to Kent as we look to bring some variety to our attack ahead of the Vitality Blast.

"Qais Ahmad is an exciting talent who has shown his ability in top-quality leagues all over the world. I am confident that his enthusiasm for the game will make him a firm favourite with our members and supporters as we look to welcome crowds back to watching live cricket again."

Kent Cricket has announced the signing of Afghanistan spinner Qais Ahmad for the entire T20 Blast and two County Championship matches.

Ahmad has established himself as an international standard T20 leg-spinner, having already featured in the Afghanistan Premier League (APL), Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Pakistan Super League (PSL), Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) and the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

The 20-year-old has a T20 career bowling average of just 21.28, an economy rate of 7.5 and has taken 77 wickets in 67 matches in the format. Ahmad also has a T20 batting strike rate of 126.46 and has an unbeaten T20 half-century to his name.

"I'm excited to play in the Vitality Blast and I'm really looking forward to being a Kent Spitfire," said Ahmed in an official statement.

"Having played alongside Daniel Bell-Drummond at Colombo Kings, I have heard good things about Kent and I will give it my all," he added.

Ahmad made his Test debut against Bangladesh in 2019, becoming the 16th man to play Test cricket for Afghanistan. He finished the match with figures of 1/28 from nine overs and has taken 68 wickets in 12 first-class matches so far in his career at 20.51.

Kent's Director of Cricket, Paul Downton, said: "We're delighted to welcome a leg-spinner of Qais Ahmad's class to Kent as we look to bring some variety to our attack ahead of the Vitality Blast.

"Qais Ahmad is an exciting talent who has shown his ability in top-quality leagues all over the world. I am confident that his enthusiasm for the game will make him a firm favourite with our members and supporters as we look to welcome crowds back to watching live cricket again."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 blast kent
TRENDING NEWS

Guatemala man serves up 'Pacaya Pizza' cooked on smouldering volcano

Dal Lake in Srinagar gets floating ambulance service

Connecticut aquarium set to welcome five Beluga whales from Canada

Meet this 88-year-old artist who completed a year of pandemic 'daily doodles'
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP