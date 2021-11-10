Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Keshav Maharaj to lead Proteas in upcoming ODI series against Netherlands
Keshav Maharaj to lead Proteas in upcoming ODI series against Netherlands

South Africa's Keshav Maharaj bowls during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between South Africa and Sri Lanka in Sharjah, UAE, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.(AP)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 05:33 PM IST
Johannesburg [South Africa], November 10 (ANI): Wayne Parnell and Khaya Zondo have made a return to the Proteas ODI set up ahead of the upcoming series against the Netherlands from November 26 to December 1.

It is the first time that visitors play a full international series against the Proteas in South Africa. Two fixtures will take place at SuperSport Park in Centurion, with the last moving to the Wanderers and forms part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League, the qualification tournament for the 2023 ICC World Cup. South Africa is currently ninth on the log.

Keshav Maharaj will lead the squad of 16 while white-ball captain, Temba Bavuma and several other players are rested, following a high workload and back-to-back bubbles on national duty and in various international T20 competitions.

Parnell's last appearance for the national team was against Pakistan in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy in England, while Zondo's was in 2018 against Zimbabwe in Paarl.

Zubayr Hamza and Ryan Rickelton have received maiden call-ups to the ODI squad, following consistently impressive performances in the Cricket South Africa (CSA) domestic scene.

Other returns to the team include Janneman Malan, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon and Sisanda Magala, along with ICC T20 World Cup squad members Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo and Lizaad Williams.

CSA Convenor of Selectors, Victor Mpitsang said: "The National Selection Panel and I are excited to give this group of exciting cricketers a good go. These selections are part of our strategy to give opportunities and reward the good work of players in our provincial system."

"We do not take this historic tour of the Netherlands to our shores lightly. We are keen to showcase the talent that South Africa has and to give opportunities to players who have been patient for a long time and are raring to go. On behalf of the Panel, I would like to wish Keshav Maharaj, coach, Mark Boucher and the team all of the very best as they look to make inroads into the team's campaign to qualify for the 2023 ICC World Cup."

Proteas ODI squad vs Netherlands: Keshav Maharaj (captain), Daryn Dupavillon, Zubayr Hamza, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Wayne Parnell, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo.

south africa
