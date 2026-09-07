Kevin Pietersen ends 12-year England exile, joins white-ball coaching setup for World Cup push

Kevin Pietersen is back in the England setup more than 12 years after his international career came to an acrimonious end, with the former captain appointed as a Specialist Mentor for the men’s white-ball teams ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the appointment on Monday, confirming that Pietersen will work with the teams and individual players over the next 15 months. His first assignment will come later in September when he joins Brendon McCullum’s England squad for the T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Kevin Pietersen joins the England cricket team as a Specialist Mentor. (PTI)

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Pietersen will become part of a wider support staff that also includes Marcus Trescothick, Tim Southee, Jeetan Patel and Sarah Taylor. He is also set to travel with England for their white-ball tours of Australia and South Africa during the winter before returning for the home series against Pakistan and New Zealand next summer.

His tenure is ultimately geared towards the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be staged across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Pietersen grew up in South Africa before moving to England, and the ECB believes his familiarity with conditions there could prove particularly useful to the ODI side during its World Cup preparations.

Pietersen returns to England colours after 12 years

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{{^usCountry}} The appointment represents a remarkable change in Pietersen’s relationship with English cricket. His international career ended following the 2013-14 Ashes tour, and he last represented England in 2014. He will now return to the national setup with a role focused on helping McCullum develop England’s white-ball players. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The appointment represents a remarkable change in Pietersen’s relationship with English cricket. His international career ended following the 2013-14 Ashes tour, and he last represented England in 2014. He will now return to the national setup with a role focused on helping McCullum develop England’s white-ball players. {{/usCountry}}

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“I am immensely proud to have been asked to help this team on their journey to win a World Cup in South Africa. Putting on the England uniform again for the first time since 2014 is a profound honour and a deeply special moment,” Pietersen said. “We have an incredibly talented white-ball squad, and I am excited to get in the trenches and work relentlessly hard with these players to maximise their potential. To be a part of Brendon’s think tank over the next 12 months is a fantastic opportunity, and I cannot wait to get started.”

McCullum indicated that Pietersen’s work with England’s batters would be a particularly important element of the appointment.

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“I’ve got immense respect for KP and what he’s achieved in the game. He’s had an amazing impact on English cricket, so for someone with his experience, knowledge and stature to want to play a role with this team is a fantastic result,” McCullum said. “I’m particularly excited for our batters to get the opportunity to work with him. KP has a unique understanding of what it takes to perform at the highest level, which will be hugely valuable to our players.”

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Pietersen brings considerable white-ball experience to the position. He represented England in 136 ODIs and 37 T20Is, scoring more than 5,500 runs across the two formats, while also accumulating 8,181 runs in 104 Tests. He was also one of the central figures in England’s 2010 T20 World Cup triumph. The 46-year-old has already gained experience in a similar position in franchise cricket, having worked as a mentor with the Delhi Capitals during the 2025 IPL. His England role will now take him through to the World Cup, with McCullum’s side looking to build a squad capable of challenging for another global white-ball title.

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