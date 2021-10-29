Kevin Pietersen picks India batter as highest scorer, Pakistan bowler as top wicket-taker of T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup has begun and so has Kevin Pietersen's predictions. The former England captain has named India and England as his two favourite teams to win the T20 World Cup. India are three-time World Cup winners, while England are the reigning world champions of one-day internationals, but if it comes to choosing between the two, Pietersen remains fateful towards the team here presented for eight years.

"I think it’s between India and England, it’s always tough to call between two good teams in the T20 format. I do think Morgan’s team has got a really good chance, though. Every single team fear England. Their firepower with the bat is the envy of other players on the circuit," Pietersen wrote in his blog for Betway Insider.

"They play without fear, without consequences, and when you have the backing of everybody in the dressing room to do what you do then you’re going to get results. I think the selection of Mills swings it in their direction.

Weighing in further, Pietersen picked India star batsman Rohit Sharma to finish the T20 World Cup as its leading run-getter while backing Pakistan left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi to emerge with the most wickets.

“Rohit is just a class act in all formats in all conditions. He is very unlikely to struggle for form in this tournament, such is his consistency, and we know that the top of the innings is the best time to bat. I’m pretty sure I won’t be faraway with this one,” added Pietersen under the top run-scorer sub-heading.

“Shaheen is another key reason why I expect Pakistan to go so well. He’s brilliant with the new ball and I expect him to make mincemeat of a few top orders that fancy themselves,” Pietersen wrote in the top wicket-taker sub heading.

As for the Player of the tournament, Pietersen picked Glenn Maxwell to walk away with the honour. Coming off a high in the IPL 2021 for Royal Challengers Bangalore, where Maxwell scored 513 runs including six half-centuries, Pietersen is confident that the 33-year-old Australia all-rounder will be instrumental in getting his team some important wins.

“Like Pakistan, Australia are going under the radar. They have a superb pace attack, and they also have a stunning T20 player in red-hot form in their ranks. Maxwell was unbelievable for RCB in the IPL recently, scoring four 50s in five innings, and could win Australia some matches by himself. I think if he can take them through the group stage and into the latter stages, this could be remembered as Maxwell’s tournament,” Pietersen pointed out.