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Kevin Pietersen rejects Lalit Modi’s The Hundred prediction but foresees format change with ‘UK’s version of IPL’ claim

Kevin Pietersen feels that The Hundred will evolve in the UK's version of the Indian Premier League and will be played in the T20 format.

Updated on: Apr 18, 2026 04:02 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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Kevin Pietersen rejected Lalit Modi's prediction that The Hundred would become a T20 competition in the future. In an interview with Overlap Cricket, the IPL founder questioned the long-term survival of The Hundred, England's 100-ball franchise cricket competition. Modi predicted that the tournament had structural and commercial limitations and would die in three years.

Kevin Pietersen makes a lot of sense.(Vipin Kumar)

Modi also criticised the lack of marketing and promotion for the tournament and revealed that the tournament is not making any money either. He also slammed the tournament's format, noting that the 100-ball structure makes it unrelatable to fans.

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‘The Hundred won’t die in three years': Kevin Pietersen

Taking to X, Pietersen stated, “The Hundred won't die in 3yrs, it'll be a T20 comp within 3yrs.”

"Would you buy a Sky package just for The Hundred, for one month? The UK is not an advertisement-driven market. The UK market is the best in the world for subscription revenue. That is Sky Television's model. Its model is subscriber-based.

"People fight for the cricket package, but only when the Ashes are on or when India comes to play. That’s spread over four or five months. You have a one-month window to put The Hundred. You’re buying a cricket package, which is already diminishing," he also added.

 
cricket kevin pietersen ipl hundred lalit modi
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
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