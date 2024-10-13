Kevin Pietersen reveals Pakistan stars' 'madness' during net sessions in PSL, tells PCB how to end horror losing run

Pakistan cricket is grappling with a tumultuous period, both on and off the field. Alleged internal discord between players, poor performances, and a string of controversies have thrown the team into disarray. The latest issue has been the side's humbling innings defeat at the hands of England in the first Test, despite Pakistan putting a 500+ score in the first innings – a first in Test history. Kevin Pietersen spoke in detail about the issues grappling Pakistan cricket(Action Images via Reuters)

Pakistan's struggles in major ICC tournaments have only added to the turmoil. They failed to reach the semi-finals of both the ODI and T20 World Cups last year, a disheartening outcome for a nation with such a rich cricketing history. Furthermore, their Test form continues to take a nosedive, with Pakistan yet to win a home Test since February 2022.

This has left the team winless in 11 consecutive home Test matches, a record that raises serious questions about their approach and execution in the longest format.

Following Pakistan’s recent defeat to Bangladesh and their crushing loss in Multan, former head coach Mickey Arthur voiced his concerns about the team's downward trajectory. Sharing his views on social media platform X, Arthur highlighted the internal issues as a potential cause of the team’s underwhelming performances.

Kevin Pietersen, the former England batter, who played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for three seasons with Quetta Gladiators, echoed Arthur's sentiments. According to the former England star, Pakistan possesses an abundance of raw talent but lacks the off-field structure required to harness it effectively.

“From my time playing the PSL, the players don’t train properly and there’s way too much emotion involved in the win or loss. No consistency off the field, so how do you expect it on the field? And I agree, the talent is UNREAL!” wrote Pietersen.

KP on Pakistan's training methods

Pietersen observed that the team's training methods were inadequate, with players often overworking their bodies without focusing on specifics.

“When I was with Quetta, the players trained too much, instead of training specifics. It’s good to look like you’re putting in long hours, but actually, you’re just tiring your body out. Bowlers would bowl everyday for hours - madness,” wrote the England great further.

Pakistan will be aiming to reverse their fortunes when they meet England in the second Test of the series. Reports have suggested that one of the side's most prolific batters, Babar Azam. has been dropped from the squad for the second Test owing to poor form over the past year in the longest format.