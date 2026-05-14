Kevin Pietersen urges everyone to savour Virat Kohli while they still can: ‘It won’t last forever’

Virat Kohli dropped some words of wisdom during the post-match presentation after leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a crucial win over Kolkata Knight Riders. The RCB batter returned to top form with an unbeaten 105, steering his side comfortably through a 193-run chase and helping them climb to the top of the points table. Kevin Pietersen was blown away by Virat Kohli’s passion after his century vs KKR. (ANI and X Image)

The knock also marked a strong response from Kohli after back-to-back ducks in his previous two outings. His reaction after getting off the mark showed how much the innings meant, but once settled, the former RCB captain looked completely in control and paced the chase with trademark composure. Kohli remained unbeaten till the end, ensuring there were no late hiccups as RCB sealed two important points in the business end of the season.

It was also Kohli’s first IPL century since the 2024 campaign. Speaking to Ian Bishop after being named Player of the Match, Kohli reflected on handling pressure situations and maintaining consistency across so many years at the highest level.

"The fact that I didn't get many runs in the last two games was, it eats me up in a way that I know I can play well and I'm hitting the ball well," Kohli told the broadcaster after he was adjudged the Player of the Match.

"But then, when you don't carry on and you know (that) you haven't created the impact for the team, it bothers you because that's basically been the goal all these years... trying to improve so that you can be the best version for your team when you play out there and make an impact," he added.

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen, a big admirer of Kohli, was in awe of his post-match chat and urged everyone to enjoy his batting while it lasts.

"Just seen Virat's interview. How wonderful to hear him talk about how much he loves batting. He just LOVES it! He also mentioned, it won't be forever......so, I urge all of you, enjoy it whilst it lasts!!!!!!!!!" Pietersen wrote.