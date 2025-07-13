Kevin Pietersen's fired-up reaction at Shubman Gill's 'finger-pointing' towards Zak Crawley: 'When tempers flare...'

Day 3 at Lord’s ended with a charged exchange that lit up the closing minutes during the third Test between India and England. With both sides posting identical first-innings scores of 387, the match has effectively boiled down to a second-innings shootout. But instead of the scoreboard, it was the mood on the field that stole attention, and former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen had a charged-up reaction to the same. England's Zak Crawley clashes with India's Shubman Gill (Action Images via Reuters)

With the sun setting over Lord’s, Jasprit Bumrah took the new ball and England opener Zak Crawley ensured that was the only over bowled. After taking a double early in the over, Crawley repeatedly slowed the game down, pulling out of stance, expressing issues with the sight-screen and then eventually calling for the physio after being struck on the glove.

His actions triggered an angry reaction from the Indian players, who were visibly unimpressed by what they perceived as deliberate time-wasting. Shubman Gill, positioned in the slips, was audibly fired up, reportedly yelling an expletive-laden remark at Crawley. The tension spilt into words exchanged between players, with Ben Duckett stepping in briefly.

Taking to social media ahead of Day 4, Pietersen backed the drama unfolding at Lord’s and hailed it as the perfect ingredient for an electric finish.

“Test cricket needs needle. Finger pointing and a little bit of aggression is the perfect recipe to dish up an action packed today and tomorrow. When tempers flare and actions boil over, it’s entertaining and I LOVE IT!” the former England captain wrote on X.

The Indian team was visibly annoyed after Crawley called for a physio, bursting into sarcastic applause. Captain Gill walked towards the opener and appeared to exchange words with Crawley, which forced Duckett to intervene.

England lead by 2

With both teams posting identical first-innings totals of 387, the match is finely poised heading into the fourth day. India were powered by KL Rahul’s century and Rishabh Pant’s resilient 74, but they suffered a mid-innings collapse after a strong fourth-wicket stand of 141.

England, too, owed much of their total to Joe Root’s record eighth Test century at Lord’s and contributions from Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse in the lower order.