Ajinkya Rahane 'tried to have conversations' with Agarkar regarding comeback, 'got no response': ‘There are things…’

Ajinkya Rahane, who most famously oversaw India's historic series win in Australia in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, currently finds himself out of favours when it comes to the Test team. However, the right-handed batter has not given up hope of making a comeback as he continues to do the hard yards and put in the grind in a bid to make it to the playing XI. Rahane recently attended Day 3 of the Lord's Test between India and England, and it was there that he spoke about his ambitions of making a return to the national fold. Ajinkya Rahane reveals he tried to speak to the selectors about a possible comeback but got no response from the committee.

Rahane, who recently led the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, chatted with former England captains Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain. When asked where he sees himself, he quickly responded that the ambition of making a return is still there.

The right-handed batter, who has played 85 Tests for India, also revealed that he tried to speak to the selectors about where he stands in the scheme of things, but he got no response from the committee, which is headed by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar. However, he is not bothered about this as his focus remains on doing well for Mumbai in domestic cricket.

“I still want to play Test cricket. I'm really passionate about playing Test cricket, and at this moment, I'm enjoying my cricket. Just here for a few days, I carried my trainers, my training clothes, so that I can keep myself fit. Our domestic season is starting, so the preparations have just begun,” Rahane said on Sky Sports.

“See, for me, it's all about focusing on the controllable things. Frankly, I tried to have conversations with the selectors, but again, there are things as a player I cannot control. I got no response. For me, as a player, what I can do is to keep playing cricket, keep enjoying the game and give my best every time," he added.

Love playing Test cricket

Rahane played his last Test in 2023 against the West Indies, and it has been more than two years since he has been out of the Test team. The 37-year-old stated that he loves playing the longest format of the game as it is the ultimate test of a cricketer's character.

“I love playing Test cricket, I love playing red ball. And it's a passion, it's a love for the game that always keeps me going," he added.

In 85 Tests, Rahane scored 5077 runs at an average of 38.46. He has 12 hundreds and 26 half-centuries to his name in the longest format.

He also led India in six Tests, registering victories in four of them. Virat Kohli flew back owing to a paternity leave in December 2020, and it was then that Rahane led the team in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Being bundled out for 36 in the second innings of the Adelaide Test, all the pressure was on India. However, Rahane marshalled the troops tremendously, leading the visitors to a famous 2-1 win.