Atherton nearly blunders by calling Ajinkya Rahane 'former India cricketer', star batter gives stoic response

Ajinkya Rahane last played a Test for India in 2023. His last white-ball match was back in 2018 but he still hasn't given up on his dream of making yet another comeback for India. His appearance has become so distant that former England captain Mike Atherton nearly made the blunder of addressing Rahane as "a former India cricketer". Atherton was jolly enough to admit this on Live TV. Mike Atherton, Ajinkya Rahane and Nasser Hussain

It all transpired when Atheron and Nasser Hussain sat to interview Rahane on the sidelines of the Lord's Test between India and England

"We're delighted to have been joined by Ajinkya Rahane, who's played 85 Tests for India, scored more than 5,000 test runs, 12 Tests, hundreds, and captained India in six games, winning four of them, so an exceptional record. I nearly said former India batter, but that would be quite wrong. You're 37 years of age, but you haven't given up hopes of playing Test cricket again," said Atheron on Sky Sports while introducing Rahane.

Rahane responded stoically, announcing that he was far from over. The veteran batter, in fact, said he had carried his training gear to England so that he could start preparing for the upcoming domestic season.

"Not at all. First of all, it's good to be here. I still want to play Test cricket. I'm passionate about playing Test cricket. At this moment, I'm enjoying my cricket. Just here for a few days, I carried my trainers, my training clothes, so that I can keep myself fit.

Our domestic season is starting, so the preparation has just begun," Rahane added.

Since making his Test debut against Australia on 22 March 2013 (Test cap no. 278), Rahane has featured in 85 Tests, amassing 5,077 runs at an average of 38.46. His record includes 12 centuries and 26 fifties, with a career-best of 188 in Indore in October 2016.

A model of composure under pressure, Rahane has demonstrated his mettle both at home and abroad. With 579 fours and 35 sixes, his strike rate of 49.5 illustrates his measured yet effective style . His away average stands around 40-plus, including notable hundreds in challenging conditions like the one at Lord's in 2014, the one in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG and in New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Rahane has captained India and Mumbai in domestic cricket. Under his leadership, India suffered only one defeat, showcasing his calm, strategic mindset. His biggest victory was leading India to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia in 2021-22 when Virat Kohli had come back home due to personal reasons after the first Test, which India lost. He has also led Mumbai to a Ranji Trophy victory in 2023–24 and continues to command the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

Known for his quiet demeanour and understated leadership, Rahane often lets his performances speak. A classic example was his steady, unbeaten century at Lord’s—earning plaudits for resilience abroad.