Kieron Pollard bowls off-spin, attempts mankad on Nicholas Pooran in Trinidad T10 Blast - WATCH

Kieron Pollard is hailed as one of the best all-rounders in modern-day cricket. His capabilities to hit some really long-range sixes has made him a hit in the shorter format and the West Indies captain is equally potent with the ball. The 34-year-old, who generally bowls medium-pace, however, was seen in a different avatar in a recent Trinidad T10 clash between Leatherback Giants and Scarlet Ibis Scorchers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the match Pollard was seen bowling off-spin against Windies teammate Nicholas Pooran. The left-handed batter too tried to carry an experiment of his own as he switched to a right-handed batter's stance while Pollard was on his run-up.

WATCH | 'First ask me, only then will I answer, no?': Rohit Sharma takes a dig at reporters about the 'right question'

However, things didn't go as per the plans for the duo as Pollard stopped midway during upon noticing the change in stance. The bowler then in a bid to intimidate Pooran, kept looking at him before throwing the ball to the wicketkeeper while the bowler stood shadow batting.

The interesting turn of events continued during the course of the contest as a few balls later, Pollard tried to mankad Pooran, while he was standing at the non-striker's end.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here is the video of the incident:

The contest was eventually won by the Leatherback's, who defeated Pollard's Scarlet Ibis Scorchers by 9 wickets.

Batting first Scorchers posted a challenging 128/3 in their 10 overs, with Pollard smashing 27 off 14 balls. In response, Pooran returned unbeaten on 101 off 37 deliveries, which included six 4s and ten 6s.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the ball, Pollard conceded 21 runs from his two overs.