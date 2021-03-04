'Polly, take a chance': How Kieron Pollard equalled Yuvraj Singh's T20I record of smashing 6 sixes in an over

The 1st T20I between West Indies and Sri Lanka had all the drama. After Sri Lanka set a target of 132 for the hosts to chase in Antigua, off-spinner Akila Dananjaya picked up a hat-trick in the 3rd over, dismissing Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran. It seemed like the visitors were on top of the game. But then came on to bat the Windies captain Kieron Pollard.

With Windies reeling at 62/4 after 5 overs, Pollard needed to play a captain's innings and take his team to a win. But Pollard went for counter-attacking tactics, as he hammered Dananjaya for six sixes in an over, becoming only the third player in history to do so in international cricket, only after Herschell Gibbs and Yuvraj Singh.

Pollard is only the 2nd player to do so after Yuvraj in the shortest format. Pollard's hammering set the way for Windies to win the match by 4 wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Speaking after the match, Pollard recalled what was going through his mind before the 6th ball.

"A couple of things went through my mind before the sixth ball, I thought should I go for the six or take the 30 runs in the over, he went around the wicket and bowled it onto my pads, I told myself 'Wait Polly, take a chance'," Pollard said.

"That's how I have played my cricket all along, especially against the spinners. "I felt I could hit six sixes after the third one. I did it in the Super 50 as well," he added.

West Indies and Sri Lanka will play the 3nd T20I on Friday.