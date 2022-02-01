‘I view this as a malicious attack’: Kieron Pollard gets CWI president's backing amid ‘loud critics’ who want him sacked

Kieron Pollard-led West Indies unit on Monday completed a 3-2 win the five-match T20I series against England. Despite the impressive show, the captain along with head coach Phil Simmons have been under the scanner, with critics demanding the duo to be sacked from their positions.

Addressing the issue, Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerrit confirmed that the critics have been vocal about their ouster, but dismissed any immediate changes in terms of captaincy or coaching.

"Phil and Pollard have a few, but loud, critics who want them gone for non-cricket reasons," the Cricket West Indies (CWI) president told Cricbuzz.

The president termed the criticism as “malicious attack” on the credibility of the captain, and believes it is aimed at creating a division within the squad.

"I view this as a malicious attack on the credibility of the West Indies captain, designed to sow division within our team that has just recorded three very impressive T20I performances against very strong opponents (England). This clear attempt by well-known mischief makers to discredit the captain should not be tolerated or encouraged," Skerritt added.

This is not the first time the president has backed the duo. Speaking to a local TV channel earlier, Skerrit noted: “I have no reason to believe there will be any change in coach and captain any time soon. But remember the captaincy is evaluated as is the coach. If the system says these guys are not right people, we will deal with it. At the moment I don't see anything coming at me that says these guys must go. Caribbean people like to take people down.”

There have been reports of alleged rift in the Windies camp, which had forced the board to issue an official statement in this regard.

"CWI is aware that voice notes were circulated on social media, and in sections of the regional broadcast media, suggesting that there is a rift within the West Indies Senior Men's team. Contrary to the unsubstantiated statements, containing unfounded and mischievous allegations, CWI is satisfied that there is no discord between the Team Captain and any member of the West Indies team," it read.

Pollard's West Indies have endured a torrid time in their recent outings. The team failed to reach the knockout stage of the World T20s held in UAE. They also lost an ODI series to Ireland, but made a strong comeback against England in the recent T20Is.

West Indies will now take on India in a limited-over series, which gets underway from February 6.

