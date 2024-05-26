Chennai [India], : Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Sunil Narine needs 18 runs to become the first-ever Indian Premier League player to score 500-plus runs and take 15 wickets in a single season of the tournament. KKR all-rounder Narine needs 18 runs to become first-ever IPL player to register this unique record

After playing 13 matches in the IPL 2024, the Caribbean allrounder has scored 482 runs at a strike rate of 179.85. In the 17th season of the IPL, Narine showcased a stunning performance as an opener and needs only 18 runs to cross the 500-run mark.

The 35-year-old will also have the chance to become the fourth KKR player to score 500 runs in an IPL season after Robin Uthappa, Andre Russell, and Gautam Gambhir.

In the ongoing season of the IPL 2024, Narine has bagged 16 wickets at an economy rate of 6.90 after playing.

KKR finished the league stage on the top of the points table with nine wins, three losses and two no results, giving them 20 points. They earned a direct spot in the final by defeating SRH in the qualifier one. SRH got a second shot at the title in qualifier two against Rajasthan Royals and they made the most of it by defeating the 'Men in Pink' by 36 runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen , Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins , Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Jaydev Unadkat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Markande, Mayank Agarwal, Washington Sundar, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz , Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer , Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Chetan Sakariya, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar.

