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KKR backed to storm into IPL 2026 playoffs as ex-India player makes bold prediction: 'It's on'

KKR's remaining matches are against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

Published on: May 09, 2026 04:55 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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Former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta backed Kolkata Knight Riders to qualify for the playoffs after their victory against Delhi Capitals. KKR beat DC by eight wickets on Friday, a result that extended their winning run to four matches. KKR have four matches left in the league phase and are in seventh place with nine points.

KKR are in good form right now.(Rahul Singh)

If they win their remaining four games, they will reach 17 points, which could be enough to guarantee them a playoff berth. But if they lost a game, then net run rate could become a deciding factor.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma in Pakistan XI? Broadcast blunder goes viral as Indian stars replace PAK players in BAN Test match graphic

KKR backed to qualify for playoffs

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Dasgupta said, "It’s on. A couple of things. One is obviously that in the first half of the season, Varun (Chakravarthy) did not have a good start. So they depend a lot on those two bowlers, Varun and Sunil (Narine), for eight overs. And now in the second half, a lot of these pitches and venues, having been used so far, are getting a little tired. The spinners’ role becomes much more important. The way they are set up and how they play, I think it’s always going to be the second half of the tournament where they will do much better than the first half. And the fact that someone like Varun is back to form and close to his best, all of that helps."

Initially, DC posted 142/8 in 20 overs as their batting order collapsed. Pathum Nissanka's 29-ball 50 was key in their first innings effort. For KKR, Anukul Roy and Kartik Tyagi took two-wicket hauls.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / KKR backed to storm into IPL 2026 playoffs as ex-India player makes bold prediction: 'It's on'
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