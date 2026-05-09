KKR backed to storm into IPL 2026 playoffs as ex-India player makes bold prediction: 'It's on'

Former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta backed Kolkata Knight Riders to qualify for the playoffs after their victory against Delhi Capitals. KKR beat DC by eight wickets on Friday, a result that extended their winning run to four matches. KKR have four matches left in the league phase and are in seventh place with nine points.

KKR are in good form right now.(Rahul Singh)

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If they win their remaining four games, they will reach 17 points, which could be enough to guarantee them a playoff berth. But if they lost a game, then net run rate could become a deciding factor.

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KKR backed to qualify for playoffs

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Dasgupta said, "It’s on. A couple of things. One is obviously that in the first half of the season, Varun (Chakravarthy) did not have a good start. So they depend a lot on those two bowlers, Varun and Sunil (Narine), for eight overs. And now in the second half, a lot of these pitches and venues, having been used so far, are getting a little tired. The spinners’ role becomes much more important. The way they are set up and how they play, I think it’s always going to be the second half of the tournament where they will do much better than the first half. And the fact that someone like Varun is back to form and close to his best, all of that helps."

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{{^usCountry}} KKR's remaining matches are against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} KKR's remaining matches are against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking on the same show, Mitchell McClenaghan said, "Those next two games are the most important, aren’t they? You’ve got RCB and GT. So those two are going to be critical, because those are the other teams that are realistically in the running. If you can get above them and if you see Punjab continue to slide down, then you just have to make sure you win a couple of games convincingly. Because you could end up in a situation where you’re going for that final spot against Punjab Kings on that odd number." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking on the same show, Mitchell McClenaghan said, "Those next two games are the most important, aren’t they? You’ve got RCB and GT. So those two are going to be critical, because those are the other teams that are realistically in the running. If you can get above them and if you see Punjab continue to slide down, then you just have to make sure you win a couple of games convincingly. Because you could end up in a situation where you’re going for that final spot against Punjab Kings on that odd number." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chasing a target of 143 runs, Finn Allen slammed an unbeaten knock of 100* runs off 47 balls, packed with five fours and 10 sixes, also striking at 212.77. Meanwhile, Cameron Green remained unbeaten with a knock of 33 runs off 27 deliveries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chasing a target of 143 runs, Finn Allen slammed an unbeaten knock of 100* runs off 47 balls, packed with five fours and 10 sixes, also striking at 212.77. Meanwhile, Cameron Green remained unbeaten with a knock of 33 runs off 27 deliveries. {{/usCountry}}

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Initially, DC posted 142/8 in 20 overs as their batting order collapsed. Pathum Nissanka's 29-ball 50 was key in their first innings effort. For KKR, Anukul Roy and Kartik Tyagi took two-wicket hauls.

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