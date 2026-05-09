Rohit Sharma in Pakistan XI? Broadcast blunder goes viral as Indian stars replace PAK players in BAN Test match graphic

The broadcasters of the ongoing first Test match between Bangladesh and Pakistan had an embarrassing moment. In an attempt to share the statistics of the Pakistan playing XI, the broadcasting team ended up replacing the players' names with their Indian counterparts.

The mishap left cricket fans in splits on social media, with some pointing out that it was being done to gain more viewers.

One fan wrote, “A little sense goes a long way, especially when broadcasting the wrong stuff!”

Another added, “Pakistan cricket team selection committee working overtime on Photoshop now.”

“Even the graphics team knows who brings the real TRP,” one fan wrote.

One fan joked, “Rohit sharma is still the captain & Kohli has been sacked here as well.”

Another fan stated, “Was it a mistake or it was a trick to trigger indian fans.”

Ahead of the match, neither side had played Test cricket in six months. Pakistan came into this match with a heavy focus on T20s and PSL. Meanwhile, Bangladesh have a perfect record ni 2026 across other formats. One of the biggest talking points is Babar Azam's absence. He is out due to a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will be heavily reliant on their pace attack, led by Nahid Rana and Taskin Ahmed. A century by Najmul Hossain Shanto saw Bangladesh post 413 in 117.1 overs. The home side's captain slammed 101 runs off 130 balls, packed with 12 fours and two sixes. Meanwhile, Mominul Haque registered 91 off 20 deliveries, including 10 fours. On the other hand, Mushfiqur Rahim smacked 71 off 179 balls.

Speaking after winning the toss initially, Shan Masood said, “I think pretty much what we expected and that's why we brought in a squad where we have all options, and we just want to see how it plays and then obviously, once the first two innings are concluded, then we'll have a say about the game. The start's always important and carrying the momentum into the second test match is very important but again, we have to play day by day and let's see how we go bowling first.”

“Azan Awais makes his debut as an opener. He's been a very consistent performer in domestic cricket. He's come through the pathway of the under-19s all the way to domestic red ball cricket, has had two solid seasons, and Abdullah Fazal scored a century and won Man of the Match in the recently concluded Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and top scored in the President's Trophy, so we're very excited. Unfortunately, Babar is out. It's a late call”, he added.