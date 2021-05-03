Home / Cricket / KKR batsman Sheldon Jackson's aunt passes away due to Covid-19
KKR batsman Sheldon Jackson's aunt passes away due to Covid-19

A few days back, Jackson had sought help to arrange an ICU bed for his ailing aunt in Bhavnagar.
PTI | , Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON MAY 03, 2021 09:36 PM IST
Domestic cricket veteran Sheldon Jackson, who is with Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL this season, on Monday lost his aunt due to COVID-19.

The 34-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman had moved to Puducherry last season after playing a crucial role in Saurashtra's maiden Ranji Trophy triumph.

"I have lost my aunt this evening. She was the happiest when I got picked by KKR this season, and so I will continue with the team. I thank everyone who offered us help in the darkest hour, in every possible way, to try and save her. May God be with everyone, may she rest in peace," he tweeted.

A few days back, Jackson had sought help to arrange an ICU bed for his ailing aunt in Bhavnagar.

Jackson is yet to play a game this season. His team KKR was on Monday rocked by COVID-19 with Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier testing positive.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
