IPL 2021: 'It's about adapting to match situation,' KKR's Shubman Gill says strike rate is 'kind of overrated'

Kolkata Knight Riders rising star Shubman Gill believes that a player should know how to bat according to the situation and not always focus on strike rate. Gill's slow strike rate came into focus in the Indian Premier League 2020 season in UAE, and he also found himself out of India playing XI during the limited-overs series against England.

But on being asked if he is focusing on this aspect of his game, Gill insisted that strike rate is "overrated".

Also read: Cricket or Counter Strike, Riyan Parag's calm under fire

"I think strike-rate is kind of overrated," the KKR batsman told news agency PTI in an interview ahead of the upcoming IPL.

"It's all about how you adapt to a certain situation. If the team demands you to play with a strike rate of 200 you should be able to do it. If the team demands you to play at a strike rate of 100, you should be able to do it. It's just about adapting to the match situation," he added.

"There shouldn't be a certain pattern to your game where you are only able to play one kind of game and not being able to adapt to different situations," Gill further said.

Gill also has not played any white-ball game since his ODI appearance against Australia in December last year but lack of game time is not something that is keeping him worried.

"I don't think it will affect anything because we have almost 10-12 days before our first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (April 11) so there's plenty of time for me to prepare," Gill further said.

The 21-year-old, who opened up for KKR last season, further admitted that he is open to play any role this season for the franchise, even if he is required to bat lower down the order.

"I'll be pretty comfortable and up for it whether the team requires me to bat in the middle-order or higher up. I'm up for anything," Gill signed off.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON