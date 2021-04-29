IPL 2021, KKR Predicted XI vs DC: Shubman Gill might be axed, new opening pair likely for Knights against Delhi Capitals

Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match no. 25 at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. KKR gained momentum with an easy win against Punjab Kings but the challenge gets tougher when they face last year's runner-up DC who will be desperate to break the jinx of losing close games. Morgan & CO were under control the other day but a reshuffled top-order can provide the much-needed push.

Let’s have a look at our KKR Predicted XI vs DC:

Rahul Tripathi: Rahul Tripathi has showcased his consistency in the IPL 2021. KKR must go with him as an opener.

Sunil Narine: The Caribbean all-rounder has done well for KKR as an opener in the past. The team should try the old formula to recover from the current situation.

Nitish Rana: Rana clicked in the first two games and soon climbed on the top of the Orange Cap list. But the last three games weren’t productive for the Delhi cricketer. Time to get him back at his usual position – No.3.

Dinesh Karthik: Karthik has been in a good form but he hasn’t got the chance to express himself. If he gets promoted, he will have more time to prove what can he do.

Eoin Morgan: Eoin Morgan found his mojo back during KKR’s triumph against Punjab Kings. He will look to continue the momentum when they face DC tonight.

Gurkeerat Singh Mann: Since Shubman Gill hasn’t clicked yet, the experienced Gurkeerat Singh Mann can be tried to revive their middle order.

Andre Russell: Russell has been a vital cog in the middle order. He got a fifty a few games ago and needs to continue the form in the upcoming games as well.

Pat Cummins: Cummins found his rhythm back in the encounter against PBKS. If he maintains that, he is going pose some severe threat to the Delhi Capitals.

Varun Chakravarthy: Varun Chakravarthy has been consistent this season as well. His form has made raised the bar of competition for the likes of Harbhajan and Kuldeep Yadav.

Prasidh Krishna: Krishna remains a crucial cog in KKR’s bowling unit. He provides the much-needed balance to the side.

Shivam Mavi: Mavi produced a terrific spell against Punjab and gave KKR a rollicking start with the ball. He deserves to get another game.

KKR Predicted XI: Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy