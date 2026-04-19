KKR receive a big boost ahead of RR clash: Matheesha Pathirana joins camp after injury layoff

Matheesha Pathirana has finally joined the Kolkata Knight Riders camp, giving the out-of-form side a major boost at a point in the season when they badly need reinforcements. KKR themselves shared visuals of the Sri Lanka fast bowler’s arrival, ending days of uncertainty around his availability and giving the franchise a timely lift ahead of their clash against the Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Matheesha Pathirana has joined the KKR camp ahead of their match against the Rajasthan Royals.(AP)

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Pathirana’s delayed arrival stemmed from injury first, with clearance later. The pacer had suffered a left calf strain during Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup campaign earlier this year, an injury that kept him out of action and delayed his IPL entry. He remained under the supervision of Sri Lanka Cricket through his rehabilitation period, which meant KKR had to wait well beyond the start of the season for one of their biggest bowling signings to become available.

That wait was extended further because Pathirana also needed to clear Sri Lanka Cricket’s fitness process and obtain the required no-objection certificate before travelling to India. KKR coach Abhishek Nayar had earlier indicated that the franchise was targeting a mid-April window for his return, and that timeline has now finally materialised with the pacer linking up with the squad.

Why Pathirana’s arrival matters

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{{^usCountry}} This is not just a routine arrival of an overseas player. KKR have looked short in the pace department through the opening stretch of IPL 2026, and Pathirana’s absence has hurt the balance of their attack. He was bought to be a specialist weapon, particularly in the closing overs, and his skill set remains one of the most distinctive in T20 cricket. The slingy release, sharp yorkers and ability to rush batters in the death overs give KKR an edge they have lacked during a poor start to the campaign. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is not just a routine arrival of an overseas player. KKR have looked short in the pace department through the opening stretch of IPL 2026, and Pathirana’s absence has hurt the balance of their attack. He was bought to be a specialist weapon, particularly in the closing overs, and his skill set remains one of the most distinctive in T20 cricket. The slingy release, sharp yorkers and ability to rush batters in the death overs give KKR an edge they have lacked during a poor start to the campaign. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The timing also sharpens the significance. KKR head into Sunday’s game against Rajasthan Royals under pressure after a string of poor results left them rooted at the bottom of the table. Their campaign has suffered from both structural issues and execution failures, but bowling control at key moments has remained a recurring problem. Pathirana does not instantly solve every issue on the side, but he offers a genuine match-up asset and gives Ajinkya Rahane another wicket-taking pace option to work with. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The timing also sharpens the significance. KKR head into Sunday’s game against Rajasthan Royals under pressure after a string of poor results left them rooted at the bottom of the table. Their campaign has suffered from both structural issues and execution failures, but bowling control at key moments has remained a recurring problem. Pathirana does not instantly solve every issue on the side, but he offers a genuine match-up asset and gives Ajinkya Rahane another wicket-taking pace option to work with. {{/usCountry}}

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There is, however, still a difference between joining the camp and being immediately available for selection. KKR will now assess his workload, match fitness and readiness after the rehab phase before deciding when to bring him into the XI. But even that caveat does not reduce the importance of the development. For a side that has been waiting on both quality and momentum, his arrival changes the bowling conversation immediately.

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KKR now have back one of the players they invested heavily in. Whether he can help turn their season around will depend on how quickly he gets match-ready and how effectively the team builds around him. But after weeks of delay, the franchise finally has Matheesha Pathirana where it wanted him: inside the camp, in purple, and in contention.

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