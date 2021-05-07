KKR skipper Eoin Morgan exits India, heads to Maldives with Hussey and Cummins

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan has headed to Maldives as the foreign players who were part of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) have started exiting India after the tournament was postponed on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, KKR wrote: "#KKR Overseas Players & Support Staff Travel Update: Goodbye to the Skipper, Mentor, Carnage Cummins and our ace all-rounder as they safely exit the Indian border into Maldives. Wishing you legends safe transit home & see you soon! @DavidHussey29 #IPL2021 #StaySafe."

Earlier on Wednesday, Danny Reuben -- head of team communication for the England cricket team - had confirmed that 8 players were back in the UK and the remaining three players were set to leave India in the next 48 hours.

"I can confirm that 8 of the 11 England players in India managed to get on a flight to Heathrow last night and have landed this morning. They will now quarantine in government-approved hotels. The remaining three -- Jordan, Malan, Morgan -- should leave India within the next 48 hours," he had told.

Jonny Bairstow (SunRisers Hyderabad), Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals), Sam Curran (Chennai Super Kings), Tom Curran (Delhi Capitals), Sam Billings (Delhi Capitals), Chris Woakes (Delhi Capitals), Moeen Ali (Chennai Super Kings) and Jason Roy (SunRisers Hyderabad) were the eight players who arrived in the UK on Wednesday, reported Sky Sports.

The Australian contingent is also currently in the Maldives as they look to follow the protocols of the Australian government to get a clearance to return home.

While postponing the league on Tuesday, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said the Indian board didn't wish to compromise on the safety of those involved in the league. "The BCCI and the IPL GC have unanimously decided to postpone the 2021 season till further notice. We don't wish to compromise the safety of the players, the people involved, the employees, the groundsmen, the match officials, every single person involved," Jay Shah had said.