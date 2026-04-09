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KKR sweat over Cameron Green’s bowling fitness as Ajinkya Rahane drops subtle hint at toss vs LSG: ‘When he's allowed…’

Ajinkya Rahane suggested at the toss that Cameron Green may still not be ready to take up bowling duties in a match situation.

Updated on: Apr 09, 2026 07:31 pm IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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Ajinkya Rahane hinted that Cameron Green is still awaiting clearance from Cricket Australia to bowl in the ongoing Indian Premier League season. The all-rounder was seen marking his run-up and going through bowling drills during the warm-up ahead of the clash against Lucknow Super Giants. Green has not bowled so far this season after undergoing back surgery and has been slowly increasing his workload in the nets. Green's absence as a bowler has affected KKR's combination, especially with multiple frontline options unavailable - Mustafizur Rahman (withdrawn), Harshit Rana and Akash Deep (injuries).

Ajinkta Rahane signals delay in Cameron Green’s bowling return.(ANI and KKR Image)

While he has resumed bowling in practice, Rahane suggested at the toss that he may still not be ready to take up bowling duties in a match situation.

When asked about Green’s bowling and what it adds to the combination, Rahane explained that his availability with the ball would greatly improve team balance, giving Kolkata Knight Riders more flexibility in their overall setup.

"When he (Green) is allowed to bowl, we will probably see him, the combination gets better, so Rovman Powell plays, when Cam Green bowls then we have that extra bowler with us," Rahane said at the toss.

Also Read - Lord help Delhi Capitals! Weak-minded Miller and Rahul can't finish even if their lives depend on it

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
Home / Cricket News / KKR sweat over Cameron Green’s bowling fitness as Ajinkya Rahane drops subtle hint at toss vs LSG: ‘When he's allowed…’
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