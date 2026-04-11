KKR told to ‘do whatever it takes’ to lure Gautam Gambhir back: ‘Give him stock, equity options’

Lalit Modi, the former league commissioner of the Indian Premier League (IPL), advised the three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to do everything in their power and lure Gautam Gambhir back into the management. His comment comes amidst the team's struggles in the IPL 2026 season. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side are yet to register a win in the 19th edition of the T20 tournament, and the situation has gotten so dire that the Eden Gardens is also not being filled to the rafters.

KKR told to lure Gautam Gambhir back after horrid start in IPL 2026. (AFP)

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KKR have already lost against the Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Lucknow Super Giants, while the game against the Punjab Kings was abandoned due to rain. Most of KKR's success has come when Gambhir has been involved. The current India head coach won the franchise two titles as a captain, and then the third silverware came when he returned to the team as the mentor in 2024.

Gambhir then left the role after being roped in as the head coach of the Indian men's team. Since then, KKR have struggled in the IPL, and the franchise's fans have been calling for the former India opener to return. Lalit Modi agreed with a fan who said that KKR are nothing without Gambhir, and he suggested that the management should lure the current India head coach back by giving him stock and equity options.

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{{^usCountry}} “That I agree. That @GautamGambhir WITHOUT AN IOTA of Doubt In my mind he was the BEST PERSON for @KKRiders. The team management needs to do WHATEVER and I say it again WHATEVER IT TAKES To LURE him back. Incentivise him. Like Shane Warne had equity options. Lock him in for a LONG LONG TERM- GIVE him STOCK OPTIONS - I hope they are smart to do that. He does not fall within Player Auction Purse - get him to be the face of the TEAM - There needs to be A PLAYER FACE OF THE TEAM. Gautam should be Kkr’s MAIN STRATEGIST GLOBALLY. NO ONE BETTER,” Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “That I agree. That @GautamGambhir WITHOUT AN IOTA of Doubt In my mind he was the BEST PERSON for @KKRiders. The team management needs to do WHATEVER and I say it again WHATEVER IT TAKES To LURE him back. Incentivise him. Like Shane Warne had equity options. Lock him in for a LONG LONG TERM- GIVE him STOCK OPTIONS - I hope they are smart to do that. He does not fall within Player Auction Purse - get him to be the face of the TEAM - There needs to be A PLAYER FACE OF THE TEAM. Gautam should be Kkr’s MAIN STRATEGIST GLOBALLY. NO ONE BETTER,” Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter). {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} ‘Actual power’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘Actual power’ {{/usCountry}}

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Modi did not stop there as he said that if Gambhir has to be roped in, then there should be zero inteference from the owners and he should be given full freedom to run the team like he wants.

“It has to be with actual power. Zero interference. It’s actual time now - from next season that I hope all team owners Shift the focus from themselves to the team. The teams should now run thru professional management. With little or zero interference with day to day management of the game. Including decisions who to buy or not,” Modi wrote.

“@IPL needed the profile of owners and key players to grow. Now that job is done. Now the focus needs to shift to fan engagement and expectations and experience. The owners should enjoy the matches from their OWNERS BOX. Global talent needs to be hired to run the teams. Is my suggestion. I know this won’t be liked by many. But that’s not my job. With the likes of Blackstone coming. The writing is on the wall. Two words : “CORPORATE GOVERNANCE,” he added.

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Speaking of KKR, the three-time champions are currently in the ninth position in the points table with just 1 point from 4 matches. The team will next face CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, April 14.

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