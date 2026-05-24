KKR vs DC LIVE Score IPL 2026: KKR stand outside chance of qualification if they win big; half an eye on Mumbai

KKR vs DC LIVE Score IPL 2026: It all comes down to this. Match 70 of the IPL league stage, the Eden Gardens playing host as everything comes to a settle. Three playoff spots are already decided – and as we wait for this match to settle, the fourth might be as well. But just in case Rajasthan Royals lose to Mumbai Indians in today's afternoon game, there is a chance, a slim chance, that Kolkata Knight Riders could sneak through if they hammer Delhi Capitals in a similar fashion to how they did a couple of weeks ago in the nation's capital. ...Read More

DC saw themselves eliminated last night, and now have nothing to play for – but with two consecutive wins and some of their best cricket of the year under the belt in recent games, they are by no means an easy proposition, especially with the quality at their disposal. It hasn't quite clicked for DC, who have been one of the disappointments this season after being considered one of the stronger squads on paper.

KKR's journey has been very different – a terrible start where the injuries made the team look like they didn't have enough firepower. But the turnaround has been sensational as a sequence of strong results placed them in consideration. Six wins in seven matches leaves them in the hunt, and significantly as one of the form teams in the competition. This is not a unit anyone will want to see int he playoffs, not with the quality of spin at their disposal, and not with the mood Finn Allen finds himself in.

Speaking of Finn Allen, the Kiwi hammered a mighty century at the Arun Jaitley Stadium against this very same bowling unit, and will be in the mood to do the same. The equation, should RR lose, is this: win by 77 runs, or chase the target within 12 overs or fewer, and KKR will leapfrog over PBKS. If not, PBKS go through. And of course, RR the last team still in the race, and the sole team with their fate in their hands.