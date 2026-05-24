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KKR vs DC LIVE Score IPL 2026: KKR stand outside chance of qualification if they win big; half an eye on Mumbai

By Kartikay Dutta
May 24, 2026 06:00:37 pm IST

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Score IPL 2026: It's the last match of the IPL 2026 league stage, and one which could either prove to be a dead rubber by the time the match starts, or could prove to be a historic night at the Eden Gardens.

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KKR vs DC LIVE Score IPL 2026: KKR try to complete a miraculous comeback with a slight hope to make the IPL playoffs.(PTI)

KKR vs DC LIVE Score IPL 2026: It all comes down to this. Match 70 of the IPL league stage, the Eden Gardens playing host as everything comes to a settle. Three playoff spots are already decided – and as we wait for this match to settle, the fourth might be as well. But just in case Rajasthan Royals lose to Mumbai Indians in today's afternoon game, there is a chance, a slim chance, that Kolkata Knight Riders could sneak through if they hammer Delhi Capitals in a similar fashion to how they did a couple of weeks ago in the nation's capital. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 24 May 2026 06:00:37 pm

    KKR vs DC LIVE Score: First and foremost, KKR need MI to win

    KKR vs DC LIVE Score: This match, by the time it starts, could be a dead rubber if RR manage to defend 206 at the Wankhede Stadium against MI. Not an ideal start in that pursuit as Rohit Sharma falls in the very first over – but if RR drop points, they are knocked out, while KKR have a chance to sneak through. Reminder that DC are already out.

  • Sun, 24 May 2026 05:30:10 pm

    KKR vs DC LIVE Score: HELLO AND WELCOME!

    KKR vs DC LIVE Score: Match 70 of the IPL, the last touchstone before we head off for the playoffs next week. Will this match matter? It depends on the outcome of the ongoing match – but KKR will nonetheless be eager to do their bit, regardless of what happens. Equally, Delhi Capitals have something to prove to themselves, and will be hungry to claw back a win and finish with a 7-7 record. Stay tuned!

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