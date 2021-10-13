KKR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 Match Updates: Morgan's Kolkata take on Pant's Delhi in Sharjah; Toss at 7 PM

IPL 2021 Live Score, KKR vs DC, Qualifier 2: Today, we find out which team will square off against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final of Indian Premier League 2021. Will it be Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders or will it be Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals? While KKR defeated RCB in the Eliminator to reach Qualifier 2, DC lost to CSK in Qualifier 1. This is their second and last shot at sealing a berth in the final. A couple of things are working for Kolkata in this match-up as they won their last meeting (in Sharjah) and have also won two games on the trot at the same venue. On the other hand, Delhi topped the table and despite their narrow loss in Q1, they have looked the most consistent and stable side. Irrespective of the result, top-notch cricket and pure entertainment for everyone are ensured. And as they say, only time will reveal the winner.