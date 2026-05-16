KKR vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans look to become first team in playoffs

KKR vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: GT face KKR on Saturday.(PTI)

KKR vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans are now second on the IPL 2026 points table with a five-match winning streak. They take on Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, and a win will make the first team to qualify for the playoffs. For GT, it's been a huge revival. Midway through the season, they looked like a team that would finish at the bottom of the standings. But since then, they have staged a comeback and are currently in second position with 16 points. On the other hand, KKR are also going through a late revival after a disastrous first half. But due to their poor form earlier, their playoff hopes hang by a thread. They didn't win a single game in the first six fixtures, and only got a solitary point due to a washout against Punjab Kings. They responded with four straight victories, but then a defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru has put them in a tough spot. ...Read More