KKR vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans look to become first team in playoffs
KKR vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: A win on Saturday will make Gujarat Titans the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season. It has been a huge revival for GT after their erratic start to this season.
KKR vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans are now second on the IPL 2026 points table with a five-match winning streak. They take on Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, and a win will make the first team to qualify for the playoffs. For GT, it's been a huge revival. Midway through the season, they looked like a team that would finish at the bottom of the standings. But since then, they have staged a comeback and are currently in second position with 16 points. On the other hand, KKR are also going through a late revival after a disastrous first half. But due to their poor form earlier, their playoff hopes hang by a thread. They didn't win a single game in the first six fixtures, and only got a solitary point due to a washout against Punjab Kings. They responded with four straight victories, but then a defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru has put them in a tough spot. ...Read More
GT's recent form has seen their bowlers perform admirably. Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada have destroyed batters in the powerplay, and their attack has displayed depth and quality. A loss against Gujarat won't eliminate KKR, but they will need other results to go their way. KKR's remaining three games are at home. GT have a good away record this year, with four wins in six matches. GT's middle order has been an issue this season, but director of cricket Vikram Solanki doesn't think so. Speaking ahead of the match, he said, “Yes, the top order has played well at times, but I think we're missing the point sometimes with this middle-order matter. Washington Sundar has played exceptional innings in the last few games. The last game he made a valuable contribution, as did Nishant Sindhu. It's a little bit of a generalisation to suggest that the middle order isn't playing its part. When they've had the opportunity, at times, yes we've missed, but at other times we've also made sure that that middle order has worked well for us.”
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- Sat, 16 May 2026 05:41:07 pm
KKR vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Varun vs Buttler
KKR vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: If Varun is included in the playing XI tonight, he will have a key match-up with GT's Buttler. In T20s, Buttler has registered 88 off 61 balls against Varun, striking at 144.26. Meanwhile, Varun has dismissed him seven times.
- Sat, 16 May 2026 05:35:24 pm
KKR vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Question marks over Varun's fitness
KKR vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Varun missed KKR's last match due to a niggle. He was bowling in the nets on the eve of the game. The medical team and coaching staff are observing him closely and its not yet confirmed if he will play tonight.
- Sat, 16 May 2026 05:27:38 pm
KKR vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Sundar key for GT
KKR vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Sundar has been key to GT's revival this season, and has been good with the bat in the middle order. He has managed 296 runs in 12 innings, his best IPL season in terms of runs, with a strike rate of 152.57. He has also dominated in death overs hitting, getting the fourth most runs from overs 17-20 this seaon (121), striking at 180.59.
- Sat, 16 May 2026 05:13:19 pm
KKR vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: KKR squad
KKR vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Dubey, Ramandeep Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Tim Seifert, Varun Chakaravarthy, Blessing Muzarabani, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Prashant Solanki, Daksh Kamra
- Sat, 16 May 2026 05:05:10 pm
KKR vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: GT squad
KKR vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Glenn Phillips, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Shahrukh Khan, Ashok Sharma, Luke Wood, Connor Esterhuizen, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar
- Sat, 16 May 2026 04:49:08 pm
KKR vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome everyone!
KKR vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Welcome to our live coverage of today's IPL 2026 fixture in Kolkata as KKR face GT. For GT, it will be all about getting the win as it will make them the first team to qualify for the playoffs. Meanwhile for KKR, its about survival.